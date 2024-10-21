What’s The Scoring Average Of College Golfers?

Enrolling in a college golf program is a dream for many, but what’s the average score a player needs to get to that level?

Gordon Sargent takes a shot during the men&#039;s NCAA Division I Championship
Scoring averages for college golfers vary depending on the level
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

For many high school golfers, the next step on their journey to becoming a professional is a scholarship at a top US university and a place on its golf team.

That is far from a straightforward proposition, with only a small percentage of high school players reaching any level of college golf, with factors including academic performance, the character of the player and the quality of tournament experience all typically coming into the equation.

Of course, ability is also a significant factor, and while a player’s handicap can have some bearing on whether a player can make it to college golf, and at what level, scoring average is also a consideration, but what is it for college golfers?

Thanks to a 2021 study named the Signer Report, conducted by Junior Golf Hub, we now have a good idea backed up by firm data.

The study analyzed the tournament data of more than 900 junior golfers who were signed that year, which revealed details of the average scores of players who eventually competed in college golf.

The highest level of men’s and women’s college golf is NCAA Division I, and the report found that male players shot an average tournament score of 73.61 while women golfers shot an average of 76.78.

Those averages took in a relatively wide range, though, with the lowest men’s scoring average coming in at the 69.36 and a high of 85. For women, the lowest scoring average was 69.78 with a high of 88. Per GolfNSW.org.au, across all other levels, the report states the average score was 76.68 for men and 81.71 for women.

Catherine Park takes a shot during the Augusta National Women's Amateur

A 2021 study found women college golfers had a scoring average of 76.78

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, the figures confirm that the level needed to reach college golf is of a predictably high standard, even if scoring average is far from the only element that's taken into account.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

