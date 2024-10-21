What’s The Scoring Average Of College Golfers?
Enrolling in a college golf program is a dream for many, but what’s the average score a player needs to get to that level?
For many high school golfers, the next step on their journey to becoming a professional is a scholarship at a top US university and a place on its golf team.
That is far from a straightforward proposition, with only a small percentage of high school players reaching any level of college golf, with factors including academic performance, the character of the player and the quality of tournament experience all typically coming into the equation.
Of course, ability is also a significant factor, and while a player’s handicap can have some bearing on whether a player can make it to college golf, and at what level, scoring average is also a consideration, but what is it for college golfers?
Thanks to a 2021 study named the Signer Report, conducted by Junior Golf Hub, we now have a good idea backed up by firm data.
The study analyzed the tournament data of more than 900 junior golfers who were signed that year, which revealed details of the average scores of players who eventually competed in college golf.
The highest level of men’s and women’s college golf is NCAA Division I, and the report found that male players shot an average tournament score of 73.61 while women golfers shot an average of 76.78.
Those averages took in a relatively wide range, though, with the lowest men’s scoring average coming in at the 69.36 and a high of 85. For women, the lowest scoring average was 69.78 with a high of 88. Per GolfNSW.org.au, across all other levels, the report states the average score was 76.68 for men and 81.71 for women.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Overall, the figures confirm that the level needed to reach college golf is of a predictably high standard, even if scoring average is far from the only element that's taken into account.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
JT Poston Holds Off Late Doug Ghim Challenge To Claim Third PGA Tour Title At Shriners Children’s Open
The American beat Doug Ghim by one shot at TPC Summerlin as he claimed his first PGA Tour victory since the 2022 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Screens Installed At College Golf Event As Coverage Of Football Game Broadcast To Players
The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational used the screens to show coverage of the game between long-standing rivals Alabama and Tennessee
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pac-12 Championship Winners Through The Years
One of NCAA Division I’s most prestigious conferences is the Pac-12 Conference – here are the teams and individuals who have won it through the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jackson Van Paris Facts: 13 Things To Know About The Vanderbilt Golfer
Jackson Van Paris is a promising amateur coming through the college system with Vanderbilt
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Zoe Campos Facts: 17 Things To Know About College Golf Star
Zoe Campos has had a stellar college golf career, get to know more about one of the professional stars of the future in the women's game
By Paul Higham Published
-
Adela Cernousek Facts: 13 Things To Know About The NCAA Div 1 Champion
France's Adela Cernousek looks to be a Solheim Cup star of the future, get to know her impressive career so far...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which College Golf Tournaments Offer Spots In Pro Events?
Several college golf events offer the significant incentive of a place in a professional tournament – here are some of the biggest
By Mike Hall Published
-
David Ford Facts: 12 Things To Know About The UNC Golfer
David Ford is one of the most promising amateurs in the men's game and plays college golf for the University of North Carolina - get to know him better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Catherine Park Facts: 16 Things To Know About The American Golfer
USC Trojan Catherine Park is one of America's most promising female golfers, get to know her life and golf career so far better...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Preston Summerhays Facts: 15 Things To Know About The ASU Golfer
Preston Summerhays comes from a golfing family and is one of the most promising amateurs in the men's game - get to know him better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published