What’s The Scoring Average Of College Golfers?

For many high school golfers, the next step on their journey to becoming a professional is a scholarship at a top US university and a place on its golf team.

That is far from a straightforward proposition, with only a small percentage of high school players reaching any level of college golf, with factors including academic performance, the character of the player and the quality of tournament experience all typically coming into the equation.

Of course, ability is also a significant factor, and while a player’s handicap can have some bearing on whether a player can make it to college golf, and at what level, scoring average is also a consideration, but what is it for college golfers?

Thanks to a 2021 study named the Signer Report, conducted by Junior Golf Hub, we now have a good idea backed up by firm data.

The study analyzed the tournament data of more than 900 junior golfers who were signed that year, which revealed details of the average scores of players who eventually competed in college golf.

The highest level of men’s and women’s college golf is NCAA Division I, and the report found that male players shot an average tournament score of 73.61 while women golfers shot an average of 76.78.

Those averages took in a relatively wide range, though, with the lowest men’s scoring average coming in at the 69.36 and a high of 85. For women, the lowest scoring average was 69.78 with a high of 88. Per GolfNSW.org.au, across all other levels, the report states the average score was 76.68 for men and 81.71 for women.

A 2021 study found women college golfers had a scoring average of 76.78 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, the figures confirm that the level needed to reach college golf is of a predictably high standard, even if scoring average is far from the only element that's taken into account.