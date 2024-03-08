Rickie Fowler’s House: Six-Time PGA Tour Winner's $14m Waterfront Jupiter Mansion
The six-time PGA Tour winner moved into his opulent waterfront mansion in 2016
Rickie Fowler is one of the best-loved golfers of his generation, and the 35-year-old’s track record isn’t bad either, with six PGA Tour wins and 13 top-10 finishes in Majors.
That kind of success and popularity inevitably brings plenty of financial rewards thanks to sponsorships, endorsements and prize money, with the American having banked close to $50m for his on-course efforts alone.
Therefore, it's hardly surprising that Fowler, who is featured in the second season of Full Swing, which charts his career resurgence, has an impressive place he calls home.
Like many other PGA Tour players, including Justin Thomas, Fowler is based in Jupiter, Florida. Also like Thomas, he has a beautiful waterfront property.
After the previous owner of the land demolished the existing house, Fowler moved into his new home in 2016. That came soon after he had enjoyed one of the most successful spells of his career, including top-10 finishes in all four Majors two years earlier and two PGA Tour wins in 2015.
Considering his success, at that point, Fowler would likely have been feeling flush, and he reportedly splashed out $14m on the mansion. But what's it like?
From the outside, it’s obvious the property is something special, even before you reach it. That's because Fowler appears to have built a replica of Augusta National's Magnolia Lane at the entrance. Beyond that, the property stands on a 2.5 acre waterfront plot, with a dock and outdoor swimming pool at the front. Round the back, there's also a private golf hole.
With Rickie Fowler heading into the final round of the US Open tied for the lead, here's a reminder that his 11,500 square-foot house has a practice hole in the front yard, waterfront access in the backyard, and a replica of Magnolia Lane (Augusta) for the driveway 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SoK2nGUnOMJune 18, 2023
Inside, it’s appears no less impressive. The 11,500 square-foot mansion, where Fowler lives with his wife Allison Stokke and their young daughter, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, while among its other rooms is a sports bar, games room and home theatre, all with a clean and modern aesthetic.
It can’t be difficult to relax there either, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering expansive views of his grounds and the water beyond.
It’s far from just the stunning views over the river, privacy, space and opulence that would have appealed to Fowler, though. He is also a member of two private golf clubs nearby.
Medalist is less than a half-hour drive away for Fowler, with the Bear’s Club even closer. With some of the PGA Tour's most prestigious events played nearby, too, and Fowler's commitment to the upcoming TGL, which will be based just down the road, it's little wonder he still appears settled at the home after the best part of a decade
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
