Richard Boxall Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Former European Tour Player And Now Broadcaster With Sky
‘Boxie’ is not only a former Tour winner – he’s also part of the BAFTA-winning Sky Sports team
Richard Boxall may have retired from the professional game, but he’s every bit as entertaining with a mic in his hand as he was when he was playing golf.
As well as his broadcasting work, for which he has won a BAFTA, the Englishman does after dinner talks and Q&As, during which he’ll often tell the nightmare story of how he broke his leg during the 1991 Open.
Here are a few other facts you might not know about the Sky Sports commentator…
1. Boxall was born Hampton Wick, a Thames-side area of the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, England.
2. He’s best known as ‘Boxie’.
3. His father was a scrap metal dealer.
4. He grew up in Camberley, Surrey, just west of London.
5. Boxall turned pro in 1982 off plus 2, and he secured a place on the European Tour the same year.
6. During the third round of The Open at Royal Birkdale in 1991, he broke his leg. He was on the 9th tee playing alongside Colin Montgomerie when, after hitting his 1-iron, he collapsed in agony.
7. He played in 18 Open Championships, recording a best finish of T44 (Royal Lytham & St Annes, 1996).
8. His favorite Open venue is Muirfield.
9. His sole victory on the European Tour (now DP World Tour) came at the Italian Open in 1990, a victory that was worth €70,000.
10. Boxall played in 439 tournaments on the European Tour, during which time he accumulated nearly €1.4m in prize money.
11. One of his favorite TV programs of all time is British comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers.
12. His dream foursome would be the late, great soccer star George Best, and legendary actors Jack Nicholson and Clint Eastwood.
13. He supports Reading FC.
14. He won the Dunhill Cup in 1990 with the England team, as well as the World Cup.
15. In 2016, he picked up a BAFTA award with the Sky Sports Golf team.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
