Richard Boxall Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Former European Tour Player And Now Broadcaster With Sky

Richard Boxall may have retired from the professional game, but he’s every bit as entertaining with a mic in his hand as he was when he was playing golf.

As well as his broadcasting work, for which he has won a BAFTA, the Englishman does after dinner talks and Q&As, during which he’ll often tell the nightmare story of how he broke his leg during the 1991 Open.

Here are a few other facts you might not know about the Sky Sports commentator…

1. Boxall was born Hampton Wick, a Thames-side area of the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, England.

2. He’s best known as ‘Boxie’.

3. His father was a scrap metal dealer.

4. He grew up in Camberley, Surrey, just west of London.

Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Boxall turned pro in 1982 off plus 2, and he secured a place on the European Tour the same year.

6. During the third round of The Open at Royal Birkdale in 1991, he broke his leg. He was on the 9th tee playing alongside Colin Montgomerie when, after hitting his 1-iron, he collapsed in agony.

7. He played in 18 Open Championships, recording a best finish of T44 (Royal Lytham & St Annes, 1996).

8. His favorite Open venue is Muirfield.

9. His sole victory on the European Tour (now DP World Tour) came at the Italian Open in 1990, a victory that was worth €70,000.

Richard Boxall playing in the 1993 Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Boxall played in 439 tournaments on the European Tour, during which time he accumulated nearly €1.4m in prize money.

11. One of his favorite TV programs of all time is British comedy sitcom Fawlty Towers.

12. His dream foursome would be the late, great soccer star George Best, and legendary actors Jack Nicholson and Clint Eastwood.

13. He supports Reading FC.

14. He won the Dunhill Cup in 1990 with the England team, as well as the World Cup.

15. In 2016, he picked up a BAFTA award with the Sky Sports Golf team.