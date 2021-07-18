The Northern Irishman made 17 birdies at this year's Open but too many bogeys ultimately cost him a chance of contending

“I Make Too Many Mistakes” – McIlroy Major Drought Continues

Rory McIlroy rued too many bogeys as he finished well down the field at the 149th Open Championship.

The former World No.1 has now completed seven consecutive years without a Major victory after his double-Major year of 2014 that included the Open at Royal Liverpool and PGA Championship at Valhalla.

McIlroy ended the week at Royal St George’s at level par after rounds of 70, 70, 69 and 71.

He made 17 birdies over the four rounds but costly bogeys meant he was unable to content for his second Claret Jug.

“For me at the minute it’s just the process of trying to work my way back to the sort of form and the sort of the level that I know I can play at,” he said.

“Obviously I haven’t played at that for — not going to say all the majors. Felt like I was close at Torrey Pines. But it’s been one of those sort of I’m the best — if you want someone to shoot even par for you for a week I’m your man.

“There is a lot of birdies in there but a lot of bogeys, too.

“I think it’s just more the bogey avoidance and the mental errors, because I’ve made 17 birdies this week, which is more than enough to challenge to win this golf tournament.

“It’s just I make too many mistakes, and that’s the part that I need to try to get right.

“Whether that’s trying to be a little too aggressive from bad spots or putting myself in bad spots to begin with, but it’s just a matter of just trying to iron out the mistakes.

“There is enough good stuff in there to contend at these golf tournaments, but I’m just not allowing myself to do that with some the mistakes I’m making.”

