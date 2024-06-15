Nico Echavarria Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro
The Colombian has been playing golf for most of his life, and he’s been reaping the rewards in recent years – here are some facts about the PGA Tour pro
Colombian golfer Nico Echavarria has put together a solid body of work on the course throughout his amateur and professional careers, including a maiden win on the PGA Tour in 2023.
Here are some facts about the up-and-coming 29-year-old.
1. Nico Echavarria was born on 4 August 1994 in Medellin, Colombia
2. He began playing golf at the age of two, encouraged by his dad and grandfather
3. He attended the University of Arkansas between 2013 and 2017
4. He represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2016, which was won by Australia
5. Ecchavarria turned professional in 2017, where he played on the PGA Tour Latinamerica
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. His first professional win came in August 2018, when he won the Abierto Club Campestre de Medellín on the Colombian Tour. Two more wins, both on the PGA Tour Latinamerica, followed the same year
7. By 2019, Echavarrio was on the Korn Ferry Tour, where his best finish was third at that year’s Evans Scholars Invitational
8. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022/23 season after finishing in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Per LACCGolf.com, afterwards, he said: “I think my mom might be crying right now. I’m still shocked at the situation. I’m very proud of how we did with my team, my coach, my caddie and my girlfriend here supporting. I don’t have words right now with how I feel."
9. His maiden PGA Tour appearance came at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, where he missed the cut
10. Less than a year later, Echavarria had his first PGA Tour win, after he beat Akshay Bhatia in the Puerto Rico Open
11. His maiden Major appearance came at the 2023 PGA Championship, and he followed that with starts at the 2023 and 2024 US Open
12. He has two older brothers Andres and Miguel. Andres is also a professional golfer who has played on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he has won twice. Miguel played golf at the University of Michigan
13. Had he not been a golfer, Echavarria would have embarked on a business career
14. Echavarria’s favorite players are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
15. He also excels at table tennis and tennis and would like to try skydiving
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Reveals Plans To Change Pre-Major Strategy After US Open Disappointment
After three-over-par rounds at Pinehurst No.2, the World No.1 revealed that his preparation prior to the big events may have to change if he is to claim more Major scalps
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The US Open Contender Who Created His Own Highly-Rated Golf Course
Along with being a PGA Tour pro, Zac Blair is also known for his work in creating The Tree Farm, a new golf course in South Carolina
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Frankie Capan III Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Pro
The Korn Ferry Tour player is building a solid reputation in the game, helped by an excellent performance at the 2024 US Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Isaiah Salinda Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Pro
Isaiah Salinda shot to prominence at the 2024 US Open - here are some facts you may not know about the Californian professional
By Mike Hall Published
-
Logan McAllister Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Pro
The Korn Ferry Tour pro burst into the big time with an impressive opening round in the 2024 US Open – here are some facts about him you may not be familiar with
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jackson Suber Facts: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Star
The Korn Ferry Tour star impressed in the opening round of the 2024 US Open - here's what we know about the last-minute replacement for Jon Rahm at the Pinehurst No.2 event
By Mike Hall Published
-
9 Best Players To Have Never Won The US Open
For some of the best players the game has seen, the Major has proved elusive in an otherwise remarkable career – here are nine of the greatest players to miss out on a US Open title
By Mike Hall Published
-
US Open Future Venues: All Upcoming Confirmed Courses
We already know the venues for many future editions of the US Open – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Does Bryson DeChambeau Use Stronger Lofts?
The Golfing Scientist's clubs are a source of great fascination for many
By Andrew Wright Published
-
22 Things You Didn't Know About Mike Whan
Some of the facts you may not be familiar with about USGA CEO Mike Whan
By Mike Hall Published