Nico Echavarria Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Colombian golfer Nico Echavarria has put together a solid body of work on the course throughout his amateur and professional careers, including a maiden win on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Here are some facts about the up-and-coming 29-year-old.

1. Nico Echavarria was born on 4 August 1994 in Medellin, Colombia

2. He began playing golf at the age of two, encouraged by his dad and grandfather

3. He attended the University of Arkansas between 2013 and 2017

4. He represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2016, which was won by Australia

5. Ecchavarria turned professional in 2017, where he played on the PGA Tour Latinamerica

6. His first professional win came in August 2018, when he won the Abierto Club Campestre de Medellín on the Colombian Tour. Two more wins, both on the PGA Tour Latinamerica, followed the same year

Echavarria's maiden PGA Tour Latinoamerica trophy came at the 2018 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. By 2019, Echavarrio was on the Korn Ferry Tour, where his best finish was third at that year’s Evans Scholars Invitational

8. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022/23 season after finishing in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Per LACCGolf.com, afterwards, he said: “I think my mom might be crying right now. I’m still shocked at the situation. I’m very proud of how we did with my team, my coach, my caddie and my girlfriend here supporting. I don’t have words right now with how I feel."

9. His maiden PGA Tour appearance came at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, where he missed the cut

10. Less than a year later, Echavarria had his first PGA Tour win, after he beat Akshay Bhatia in the Puerto Rico Open

Echavarria's maiden PGA Tour title came at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. His maiden Major appearance came at the 2023 PGA Championship, and he followed that with starts at the 2023 and 2024 US Open

12. He has two older brothers Andres and Miguel. Andres is also a professional golfer who has played on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he has won twice. Miguel played golf at the University of Michigan

13. Had he not been a golfer, Echavarria would have embarked on a business career

14. Echavarria’s favorite players are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

15. He also excels at table tennis and tennis and would like to try skydiving