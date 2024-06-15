Nico Echavarria Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro

The Colombian has been playing golf for most of his life, and he’s been reaping the rewards in recent years – here are some facts about the PGA Tour pro

Nico Echavarria takes a shot in the opening round of the US Open
Nico Echavarria is making solid progress in his career so far
Mike Hall
By
published

Colombian golfer Nico Echavarria has put together a solid body of work on the course throughout his amateur and professional careers, including a maiden win on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Here are some facts about the up-and-coming 29-year-old.

1. Nico Echavarria was born on 4 August 1994 in Medellin, Colombia

2. He began playing golf at the age of two, encouraged by his dad and grandfather

3. He attended the University of Arkansas between 2013 and 2017

4. He represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2016, which was won by Australia

5. Ecchavarria turned professional in 2017, where he played on the PGA Tour Latinamerica

6. His first professional win came in August 2018, when he won the Abierto Club Campestre de Medellín on the Colombian Tour. Two more wins, both on the PGA Tour Latinamerica, followed the same year

Nico Echavarria poses with the 2018 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship trophy

Echavarria's maiden PGA Tour Latinoamerica trophy came at the 2018 Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship

7. By 2019, Echavarrio was on the Korn Ferry Tour, where his best finish was third at that year’s Evans Scholars Invitational

8. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022/23 season after finishing in the top 25 of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Per LACCGolf.com, afterwards, he said: “I think my mom might be crying right now. I’m still shocked at the situation. I’m very proud of how we did with my team, my coach, my caddie and my girlfriend here supporting. I don’t have words right now with how I feel." 

9. His maiden PGA Tour appearance came at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, where he missed the cut

10. Less than a year later, Echavarria had his first PGA Tour win, after he beat Akshay Bhatia in the Puerto Rico Open

Nico Echavarria with the Puerto Rico Open trophy

Echavarria's maiden PGA Tour title came at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open

11. His maiden Major appearance came at the 2023 PGA Championship, and he followed that with starts at the 2023 and 2024 US Open

12. He has two older brothers Andres and Miguel. Andres is also a professional golfer who has played on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he has won twice. Miguel played golf at the University of Michigan

13. Had he not been a golfer, Echavarria would have embarked on a business career

14. Echavarria’s favorite players are Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

15. He also excels at table tennis and tennis and would like to try skydiving

Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

