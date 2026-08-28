Tour Championship 2026 Round Two Tee Times And Pairings
Here's a full look at Friday's order of play at the 2026 Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee takes a two-stroke lead into Friday at the Tour Championship after a bogey-free 62 in round one at East Lake.
The Australian, playing his first ever FedExCup Playoffs finale, made eight birdies to lead Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup by two with 54 holes remaining.
Lee and Hovland will play in the final pairing on Friday afternoon at 2pm EDT, following out Morikawa and Gotterup in the penultimate tee time.
The round two action starts at 11am local time in Atlanta, with Cameron Young out on his own following JJ Spaun's withdrawal.
Here's a look at all of Friday's Tour Championship tee times:
Tour Championship round two tee times
All times local EDT
- 11am: Cameron Young
- 11.12am: Kristoffer Reitan, Russell Henley
- 11.24am: Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim
- 11.36am: Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy
- 11.48am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.06pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose
- 12.18pm: Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele
- 12.30pm: Tom Kim, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.42pm: Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12.54pm: Gary Woodland, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.12pm: Ryan Fox, Adam Scott
- 1.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 1.36pm: Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia
- 1.48pm: Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup
- 2pm: Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland
Tour Championship round two pairings: UK time
- 4pm: Cameron Young
- 4.12pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Russell Henley
- 4.24pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim
- 4.36pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy
- 4.48pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay
- 5.06pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose
- 5.18pm: Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele
- 5.30pm: Tom Kim, Robert MacIntyre
- 5.42pm: Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 5.54pm: Gary Woodland, Tommy Fleetwood
- 6.12pm: Ryan Fox, Adam Scott
- 6.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler
- 6.36pm: Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia
- 6.48pm: Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup
- 7pm: Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland
How to watch the Tour Championship
- US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)
- UK (BST): 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Australia (AEST): Saturday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
- Canada (ET): 1pm-6pm (TSN Premium)
- Full details: How to watch the 2026 Tour Championship
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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