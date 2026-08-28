Tour Championship 2026 Round Two Tee Times And Pairings

Min Woo Lee takes a two-stroke lead into Friday at the Tour Championship after a bogey-free 62 in round one at East Lake.

The Australian, playing his first ever FedExCup Playoffs finale, made eight birdies to lead Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Chris Gotterup by two with 54 holes remaining.

Lee and Hovland will play in the final pairing on Friday afternoon at 2pm EDT, following out Morikawa and Gotterup in the penultimate tee time.

The round two action starts at 11am local time in Atlanta, with Cameron Young out on his own following JJ Spaun's withdrawal.

Here's a look at all of Friday's Tour Championship tee times:

Tour Championship round two tee times

All times local EDT

11am: Cameron Young

11.12am: Kristoffer Reitan, Russell Henley

11.24am: Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

11.36am: Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy

11.48am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

12.06pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose

12.18pm: Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele

12.30pm: Tom Kim, Robert MacIntyre

12.42pm: Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick

12.54pm: Gary Woodland, Tommy Fleetwood

1.12pm: Ryan Fox, Adam Scott

1.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

1.36pm: Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia

1.48pm: Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup

2pm: Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

Tour Championship round two pairings: UK time

4pm: Cameron Young

4.12pm: Kristoffer Reitan, Russell Henley

4.24pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

4.36pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy

4.48pm: Alex Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay

5.06pm: Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose

5.18pm: Alex Smalley, Xander Schauffele

5.30pm: Tom Kim, Robert MacIntyre

5.42pm: Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick

5.54pm: Gary Woodland, Tommy Fleetwood

6.12pm: Ryan Fox, Adam Scott

6.24pm: Ludvig Aberg, Scottie Scheffler

6.36pm: Ryan Gerard, Akshay Bhatia

6.48pm: Collin Morikawa, Chris Gotterup

7pm: Min Woo Lee, Viktor Hovland

How to watch the Tour Championship

US (ET): 1pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

1pm-6pm (Golf Channel) UK (BST): 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf) Australia (AEST): Saturday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Saturday 1am-8am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo) Canada (ET): 1pm-6pm (TSN Premium)

1pm-6pm (TSN Premium) Full details: How to watch the 2026 Tour Championship