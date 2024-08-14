Lottie Woad Wins Mark H McCormack Medal For Leading The World Amateur Golf Ranking
England's Lottie Woad tops the 2024 World Amateur Golf Ranking
Lottie Woad has won the Mark H McCormack Medal as the leading woman in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 2024.
The R&A and the USGA co-award the McCormack Medal annually. It is named after Mark H McCormack, who founded sports marketing company IMG and was a great supporter of amateur golf.
Woad is the first winner of the medal from England and she receives exemptions into the US Women’s open and the AIG Women’s Open in 2025.
Woad, said, “I’m really happy to have won the McCormack Medal. It rounds off a successful year for me and I’m honoured to be named alongside the previous recipients of the medal.
“It was always a goal of mine to reach number one and become the world’s leading woman amateur golfer. It’s taken a while to get there but it’s nice to see all the hard work pay off and achieve this milestone.”
Earlier this year, the 20-year-old became the first European golfer to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in dramatic fashion after going birdie-birdie over the final two holes to pip Bailey Shoemaker by one shot.
She has also recorded three second place finishes in the NCAA D1 Women’s Championship, Florida State Match Up and Collegiate Invitational at GCC, while in the autumn of last year won the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M.
At the end of this month, 30 August-1 September, she will compete for Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale in a bid to win the match against the United States of America for the first time since 2016.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
