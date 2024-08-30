Every Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Winner Since 1990

The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour's official feeder circuit, with 30 players graduating each year onto the top men's tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour, which has been known as the Ben Hogan, Nike, Buy.com, Nationwide and Web.com Tour through the years, has been a breeding ground for up-and-coming players since 1989 and a chance for them to cut their teeth before moving up to the PGA Tour.

The Player of the Year award dates back to 1990 and winning the Korn Ferry Tour POY title shows that a player has real potential to be a proven winner in the big leagues. While the list isn't quite a who's-who of the golfing world, there are a number of Major champions to be crowned Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year through the years.

Out of the 35 Players of the Year, five have gone on to win Majors - Tom Lehman, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker and Scottie Scheffler.

Stewart Cink (1996, 1997), Sungjae Im (2018, 2019) and Scottie Scheffler (2019, 2020) have all gone to win the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year awards and then the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year titles in successive years, too.

Im and Scheffler also won the KFT Player and Rookie of the Year awards in the same seasons - with the rookie award only starting in 2018.

Like the PGA Tour Player of the Year award, the Korn Ferry Tour's award is also called the Jack Nicklaus Award and voted for by the members.

Take a look at the winners through the years:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year winners Year Player of the Year 1990 Jeff Maggert 1991 Tom Lehman 1992 John Flannery 1993 Sean Murphy 1994 Chris Perry 1995 Jerry Kelly 1996 Stewart Cink 1997 Chris Smith 1998 Bob Burns 1999 Carl Paulson 2000 Spike McRoy 2001 Chad Campbell 2002 Patrick Moore 2003 Zach Johnson 2004 Jimmy Walker 2005 Jason Gore 2006 Ken Duke 2007 Nick Flanagan 2008 Brendon de Jonge 2009 Michael Sim 2010 Jamie Lovemark 2011 JJ Killeen 2012 Casey Wittenberg 2013 Michael Putnam 2014 Carlos Ortiz 2015 Patton Kizzire 2016 Wesley Bryan 2017 Chesson Hadley 2018 Sungjae Im 2019 Scottie Scheffler 2020-21 Stephan Jaeger 2022 Justin Suh 2023 Ben Kohles