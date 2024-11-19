Karen Stupples: 15 Things To Know About The Major-Winning Broadcaster

Karen Stupples embarked on a broadcasting career after a career in the game that included a Major win - but life hasn't always been straightforward for the Englishwoman.

Here are 15 things to know about the Golf Channel reporter and analyst.

Karen Stupples Facts

1. Karen Stupples was born on 24 June 1973 in Dover, England.

2. She began her journey in the game as a caddie for her dad at Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich to earn pocket money.

3. She played for England Juniors from 1989 to 1991 and England Seniors from 1995 to 1998.

4. Karen attended Arkansas State University on a golf scholarship before transferring to Florida State University in 1993.

5. During her collegiate career, she won two events: the Spring 1994 Spalding/Peggy Kirk Bell and the Spring 1995 Lady Gator.

6. She also played on the Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team twice, in 1996 and 1998

7. She turned professional in 1998, but initially faced financial challenges and worked as a cloakroom attendant and waitress to fund her career.

8. A restaurant customer sponsored her for three years, enabling her to dream. She earned non-exempt status on the LPGA Tour by tying for 52nd at the 1998 Final Qualifying tournament.

9. In 2004, Karen won the Women's Open at Sunningdale, becoming only the third English player to win a Major after Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas.

Karen Stupples won the Women's Open in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. She started the final round with an eagle and an albatross on the first two holes.

11. Karen joined the Golf Channel in 2013, a year before announcing her retirement from the professional game. She is an on-course reporter and analyst for LPGA Tour events.

12. She has also contributed to NBC Sports' coverage of the Olympics, including the 2024 Paris Games.

13. Karen is married to Bobby Inman, who also caddied for her. They have a son named Logan and live in Florida, USA.

14. In 2023, Karen was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder leading to an overactive thyroid.

15. She was made an honorary member of Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club in England in 2004.