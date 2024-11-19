Karen Stupples: 15 Things To Know About The Major-Winning Broadcaster
Karen Stupples left her professional playing career behind to take up broadcasting - here are 15 things you may not know about her
Karen Stupples embarked on a broadcasting career after a career in the game that included a Major win - but life hasn't always been straightforward for the Englishwoman.
Here are 15 things to know about the Golf Channel reporter and analyst.
Karen Stupples Facts
1. Karen Stupples was born on 24 June 1973 in Dover, England.
2. She began her journey in the game as a caddie for her dad at Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich to earn pocket money.
3. She played for England Juniors from 1989 to 1991 and England Seniors from 1995 to 1998.
4. Karen attended Arkansas State University on a golf scholarship before transferring to Florida State University in 1993.
5. During her collegiate career, she won two events: the Spring 1994 Spalding/Peggy Kirk Bell and the Spring 1995 Lady Gator.
6. She also played on the Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup team twice, in 1996 and 1998
7. She turned professional in 1998, but initially faced financial challenges and worked as a cloakroom attendant and waitress to fund her career.
8. A restaurant customer sponsored her for three years, enabling her to dream. She earned non-exempt status on the LPGA Tour by tying for 52nd at the 1998 Final Qualifying tournament.
9. In 2004, Karen won the Women's Open at Sunningdale, becoming only the third English player to win a Major after Laura Davies and Alison Nicholas.
10. She started the final round with an eagle and an albatross on the first two holes.
11. Karen joined the Golf Channel in 2013, a year before announcing her retirement from the professional game. She is an on-course reporter and analyst for LPGA Tour events.
12. She has also contributed to NBC Sports' coverage of the Olympics, including the 2024 Paris Games.
13. Karen is married to Bobby Inman, who also caddied for her. They have a son named Logan and live in Florida, USA.
14. In 2023, Karen was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder leading to an overactive thyroid.
15. She was made an honorary member of Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club in England in 2004.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
