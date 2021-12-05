Jordan Spieth And Henrik Stenson Assessed Penalty After Hitting From The Wrong Tee Box

The bizarre incident occurred when both men teed off from the 17th tee instead of the 9th.

Henrik Stenson Jordan Spieth Wrong Tee
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock

By

Both men have previously won this tournament, as well as Major championships. However, during the final round of the Hero World Challenge, both Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson had a moment to forget.

With the pair well off the lead and playing in the first group of the day, Spieth and Stenson appeared to be unaware that the tee markers for the par-3 17th hole had been moved to where the ninth tee had been all week. 

Ironically, the players had been warned before about the possibility of the tees being swapped over and, sure enough, the switch claimed two experienced individuals, with the duo using the 17th tee to hit their drives down the 9th fairway.

Watch the extremely rare situation below.

See more

Someone in the TV truck on sight caught the error and relayed the infraction to Chief Referee, Stephen Cox, who eventually caught up with the players before they hit their second shots. 

After breaking rule 6.1b, the pair were informed of their mistake, with the duo forced to return to the teeing ground, where they used the correct set of tee markers this time, the ones assigned to the ninth hole, and resumed the round. 

Each incurred a two-shot penalty, but it could have been worse, if they had begun the 10th hole, then they would have been disqualified.

In the end, Stenson would go on to make a double-bogey seven, whilst Spieth would make a triple-bogey eight.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.