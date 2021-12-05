Jordan Spieth And Henrik Stenson Assessed Penalty After Hitting From The Wrong Tee Box
The bizarre incident occurred when both men teed off from the 17th tee instead of the 9th.
By Matt Cradock
Both men have previously won this tournament, as well as Major championships. However, during the final round of the Hero World Challenge, both Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson had a moment to forget.
With the pair well off the lead and playing in the first group of the day, Spieth and Stenson appeared to be unaware that the tee markers for the par-3 17th hole had been moved to where the ninth tee had been all week.
Ironically, the players had been warned before about the possibility of the tees being swapped over and, sure enough, the switch claimed two experienced individuals, with the duo using the 17th tee to hit their drives down the 9th fairway.
Watch the extremely rare situation below.
Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were assessed a 2-shot penalty for playing from the wrong tee box in Sunday's final round. pic.twitter.com/09iXHHNDhJDecember 5, 2021
Someone in the TV truck on sight caught the error and relayed the infraction to Chief Referee, Stephen Cox, who eventually caught up with the players before they hit their second shots.
After breaking rule 6.1b, the pair were informed of their mistake, with the duo forced to return to the teeing ground, where they used the correct set of tee markers this time, the ones assigned to the ninth hole, and resumed the round.
Each incurred a two-shot penalty, but it could have been worse, if they had begun the 10th hole, then they would have been disqualified.
In the end, Stenson would go on to make a double-bogey seven, whilst Spieth would make a triple-bogey eight.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Tiger Woods Considering Return At PNC Championship In A Fortnight
Tiger Woods had revealed his intention to return to the PGA Tour on a part-time basis, but now, it seems we may possibly seem him a lot sooner...
By Matt Cradock •
-
Footjoy StaSof Winter Gloves Review
Pairs of Winter Gloves have a habit of being synthetic and not lasting long, these leather-fleece combination stunners really are show stoppers
By Katie Dawkins •