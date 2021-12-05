Jordan Spieth And Henrik Stenson Assessed Penalty After Hitting From The Wrong Tee Box

Both men have previously won this tournament, as well as Major championships. However, during the final round of the Hero World Challenge, both Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson had a moment to forget.

With the pair well off the lead and playing in the first group of the day, Spieth and Stenson appeared to be unaware that the tee markers for the par-3 17th hole had been moved to where the ninth tee had been all week.

Ironically, the players had been warned before about the possibility of the tees being swapped over and, sure enough, the switch claimed two experienced individuals, with the duo using the 17th tee to hit their drives down the 9th fairway.

Watch the extremely rare situation below.

Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson were assessed a 2-shot penalty for playing from the wrong tee box in Sunday's final round.

Someone in the TV truck on sight caught the error and relayed the infraction to Chief Referee, Stephen Cox, who eventually caught up with the players before they hit their second shots.

After breaking rule 6.1b, the pair were informed of their mistake, with the duo forced to return to the teeing ground, where they used the correct set of tee markers this time, the ones assigned to the ninth hole, and resumed the round.

Each incurred a two-shot penalty, but it could have been worse, if they had begun the 10th hole, then they would have been disqualified.

In the end, Stenson would go on to make a double-bogey seven, whilst Spieth would make a triple-bogey eight.