Jackson Van Paris Facts: 13 Things To Know About The Vanderbilt Golfer

Jackson Van Paris is a promising amateur who had a glittering junior career that has translated into the collegiate ranks.

The Pinehurst native has already played on the PGA Tour and is building a successful career at Vanderbilt. Get to know him better with these facts...

Jackson Van Paris facts:

1. Van Paris is from Pinehurst, North Carolina.

2. He had a glittering junior career, including wins at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, Sea Pines Heritage as well as successive Simplify Boys Invitational titles at Carlton Woods in Texas.

3. He was an AJGA Player Representative as well as an AJGA Foundation Board Member.

4. Van Paris became the youngest player since Bobby Jones in 1916 to win a match at the US Amateur Championship in 2018. He chipped in for birdie on the 18th at Pebble Beach to defeat Australia's Dylan Perry 1up and progress to the last-32.

5. He organized and hosted the Carolina Cup via the AJGA’s Leadership Links program, with the event raising more than $250,000 for charity.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. He represented USA in the winning Junior Presidents Cup team in 2019 at Royal Melbourne.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. He enrolled at the prestigious Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee in 2022, where he majors in Human & Organizational Development.

8. He got his first collegiate win at the 2023 St Andrews Links Collegiate, where he shot nine-under-par for 36 holes at the Home of Golf. It was his first time ever playing links golf.

9. He starred for Vanderbilt in his junior year (2023-24) as the team won seven titles, the second-most in school history.

10. He finished 3rd in the 2023 Elite Amateur Golf Series to earn his PGA Tour debut at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He made great use of his invite, carding a final round 64 (-8) to finish T7th.

11. He played for USA in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup, going 2-2-0 as the US won away for the first time in six years.

12. He is Bettinardi ambassador.

13. He has a career-high of 7th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jackson Van Paris bio Born Pinehurst, North Carolina College Vanderbilt University

Jackson Van Paris college wins