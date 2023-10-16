'I've Had The Time Of My Life' - Ludvig Aberg Reflects On Dream Start To Pro Career

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After shooting a career-low 62 at the Shriners Children’s Open, man of the moment Ludvig Aberg says he’s been having the time of his life in recent weeks.

Given what the 23-year-old has achieved in the last month or so, it’s hardly surprising to hear that the Swede is enjoying his golf right now – and nor is it a shock that he's in need of a rest.

“I can't wait. It's been unbelievable,” Aberg said, after finishing in a tie for 13th at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

“I've had the time of my life. I wouldn't want to change it for anything. But I am a little bit tired.”

After turning professional in June, Aberg has made the headlines on a regular basis. First, and having earned PGA Tour status as the top player in PGA Tour U’s (University) Class of 2023, there was the talk of his potential, with many predicting quick success.

Then, after missing just one cut in seven starts since turning professional – which included four top-25s and a fourth-place finish at the John Deere Classic – he claimed his maiden professional victory on the DP World Tour at the European Masters.

That came in September, and just hours later Aberg was picked to play in Luke Donald’s European Ryder Cup team.

Not satisfied with bagging two points for Team Europe from his four matches in Rome, where he partnered Viktor Hovland in a record 9&7 thrashing of Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, Aberg has gone straight back to work in the States.

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland were unstoppable in Rome against Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last week, he was one of five players to make a playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship, only to be denied a first PGA Tour title by Luke List.

He then teed it up in Las Vegas to have another go, and despite coming up short, his fireworks on Sunday suggest that win number one on the PGA Tour isn’t far away.

Whereas a number of his Ryder Cup teammates have opted to put the clubs away for a couple of weeks, Aberg is hoping that a busy schedule can help to put him in an even stronger position next season.

“Just coming out of PGA Tour U, they gave me the opportunity to play, and I'm trying to take advantage of that,” he explained.

“I'm trying to play as much as I can, trying to enjoy it, trying to embrace it, and trying to improve my status for next year. That's all I'm trying to do.”

Although Aberg is keen to stay busy, he is now taking a rest, after which he hopes to tee it up at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico at the start of November.

He added: “Obviously I enjoy playing golf and I love it, so why not do it as much as you can.”