Arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Tiger Woods has led a variety of different statistical categories at one point or another over the years.

Woods' near-robotic power and accuracy with each club in his bag left everyone in awe, but a key aspect behind his longevity at the top was down to the stellar iron and wedge play which linked those famously long drives to the extraordinary putting we came to know and love.

And the reason Woods was able to claim so many Majors and other PGA Tour titles while at the top partially came down to two things - one, his extraordinary ability with the flatstick, and two, Woods gave himself a plethora of chances to make birdie by finding the green so early on each hole.

During his prime, which we are saying is between 1997 and 2008 plus 2013 for good measure, Woods was the top... cat... in relation to an incredible number of records - including the GIR-percentage table on four different occasions - in 2000, 2002, 2006, and 2007. The American's GIR victory in 2000 was achieved via the highest percentage recorded on the PGA Tour to date (75.15%).

It speaks to Woods' Hall-Of-Fame ability that even with the advancement of technology and the added length that has been brought into modern golf, the Californian-born player's record remains standing.

And even if Woods wasn't the number one guy in this particular statistic, he was very often there or thereabouts. During the period in question, Woods was only outside of the top-six players four times across 12 seasons where he qualified for a position.

But how successful was Woods overall? And just how many GIR did he hit between 1997 and 2008 - plus 2013 when he won five times and returned to World No.1? We've detailed the key statistics below...

How Many Greens In Regulation Did Tiger Woods Hit In His Prime?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearPGA Tour GIR RankingGIR %Greens Hit/Total Holes
19974th70.35975/1,386
199830th67.55839/1,242
19995th71.44913/1,278
20001st75.15974/1,296
20015th71.91932/1,296
20021st73.96852/1,152
200326th68.63840/1,224
200448th66.90867/1,296
20056th69.89931/1,332
20061st74.15694/996
20071st71.02767/1,080
2008N/A71.39257/360
201324th67.59730/1,080

Average PGA Tour Ranking - 13th

Average GIR % - 70.76%

