Arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Tiger Woods has led a variety of different statistical categories at one point or another over the years.

Woods' near-robotic power and accuracy with each club in his bag left everyone in awe, but a key aspect behind his longevity at the top was down to the stellar iron and wedge play which linked those famously long drives to the extraordinary putting we came to know and love.

And the reason Woods was able to claim so many Majors and other PGA Tour titles while at the top partially came down to two things - one, his extraordinary ability with the flatstick, and two, Woods gave himself a plethora of chances to make birdie by finding the green so early on each hole.

During his prime, which we are saying is between 1997 and 2008 plus 2013 for good measure, Woods was the top... cat... in relation to an incredible number of records - including the GIR-percentage table on four different occasions - in 2000, 2002, 2006, and 2007. The American's GIR victory in 2000 was achieved via the highest percentage recorded on the PGA Tour to date (75.15%).

It speaks to Woods' Hall-Of-Fame ability that even with the advancement of technology and the added length that has been brought into modern golf, the Californian-born player's record remains standing.

Tiger Woods at the 2000 Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

And even if Woods wasn't the number one guy in this particular statistic, he was very often there or thereabouts. During the period in question, Woods was only outside of the top-six players four times across 12 seasons where he qualified for a position.

But how successful was Woods overall? And just how many GIR did he hit between 1997 and 2008 - plus 2013 when he won five times and returned to World No.1? We've detailed the key statistics below...

How Many Greens In Regulation Did Tiger Woods Hit In His Prime?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year PGA Tour GIR Ranking GIR % Greens Hit/Total Holes 1997 4th 70.35 975/1,386 1998 30th 67.55 839/1,242 1999 5th 71.44 913/1,278 2000 1st 75.15 974/1,296 2001 5th 71.91 932/1,296 2002 1st 73.96 852/1,152 2003 26th 68.63 840/1,224 2004 48th 66.90 867/1,296 2005 6th 69.89 931/1,332 2006 1st 74.15 694/996 2007 1st 71.02 767/1,080 2008 N/A 71.39 257/360 2013 24th 67.59 730/1,080

Average PGA Tour Ranking - 13th

Average GIR % - 70.76%