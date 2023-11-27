How Many Greens In Regulation Did Tiger Woods Hit In His Prime?
The 15-time Major winner regularly topped the PGA Tour's GIR percentage list throughout his prime with some astonishing numbers
Arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Tiger Woods has led a variety of different statistical categories at one point or another over the years.
Woods' near-robotic power and accuracy with each club in his bag left everyone in awe, but a key aspect behind his longevity at the top was down to the stellar iron and wedge play which linked those famously long drives to the extraordinary putting we came to know and love.
And the reason Woods was able to claim so many Majors and other PGA Tour titles while at the top partially came down to two things - one, his extraordinary ability with the flatstick, and two, Woods gave himself a plethora of chances to make birdie by finding the green so early on each hole.
During his prime, which we are saying is between 1997 and 2008 plus 2013 for good measure, Woods was the top... cat... in relation to an incredible number of records - including the GIR-percentage table on four different occasions - in 2000, 2002, 2006, and 2007. The American's GIR victory in 2000 was achieved via the highest percentage recorded on the PGA Tour to date (75.15%).
It speaks to Woods' Hall-Of-Fame ability that even with the advancement of technology and the added length that has been brought into modern golf, the Californian-born player's record remains standing.
And even if Woods wasn't the number one guy in this particular statistic, he was very often there or thereabouts. During the period in question, Woods was only outside of the top-six players four times across 12 seasons where he qualified for a position.
But how successful was Woods overall? And just how many GIR did he hit between 1997 and 2008 - plus 2013 when he won five times and returned to World No.1? We've detailed the key statistics below...
How Many Greens In Regulation Did Tiger Woods Hit In His Prime?
|Year
|PGA Tour GIR Ranking
|GIR %
|Greens Hit/Total Holes
|1997
|4th
|70.35
|975/1,386
|1998
|30th
|67.55
|839/1,242
|1999
|5th
|71.44
|913/1,278
|2000
|1st
|75.15
|974/1,296
|2001
|5th
|71.91
|932/1,296
|2002
|1st
|73.96
|852/1,152
|2003
|26th
|68.63
|840/1,224
|2004
|48th
|66.90
|867/1,296
|2005
|6th
|69.89
|931/1,332
|2006
|1st
|74.15
|694/996
|2007
|1st
|71.02
|767/1,080
|2008
|N/A
|71.39
|257/360
|2013
|24th
|67.59
|730/1,080
Average PGA Tour Ranking - 13th
Average GIR % - 70.76%
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
We've Discovered Viktor Hovland’s Shoe For Under $100 In A PGA TOUR Superstore Discount!
By combining their already reduced price with a Cyber Monday discount code, you can get an $80 reduction!
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Get 40% Off Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Gear With This Cyber Monday Code…
Sports giants Under Armour are offering a massive 40% discount on everything on their site with this special Cyber Monday code…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Who Is Patrick Cantlay's Caddie?
Get to know Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Shoes Does Tommy Fleetwood Wear?
We take a look at the specific Nike model of shoe the Englishman wears right now.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Wyndham Clark
We get to know the one-time PGA Tour winner Wyndham Clark a little better with these facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Paul Barjon
We get to know the French professional golfer Paul Barjon a little better with these facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
20 Things You Didn't Know About The US Open
The US Open is one of golf's most historic and prestigious championships, how well do you know it?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Where Is The 2024 US Open?
The 2024 tournament takes place at a venue that has become synonymous with the Major over the past quarter of a century
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Many LIV Players Have Won The US Open?
The five LIV players to have won the US Open - and at look back at their victories
By Michael Weston Published
-
8 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Suh
Get to know the American Justin Suh a little better with these eight facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published