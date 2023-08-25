How Far Did Tiger Woods Drive The Golf Ball In His Prime?
For many, Tiger Woods is the greatest player ever to swing a club, but how far did he hit the ball when at the peak of his powers?
Tiger Woods has changed the landscape of golf more than any other player in the history of the game. His fame transcends the sport and he has inspired new generations of youngsters to take up the game. Tiger changed the way top-level golf was played and approached. The importance of strength and fitness came to the fore and his wide arc and clubhead speed had coaches around the world altering their approach to instruction. The modern “power game” evolved from Tiger Woods.
Woods is renowned as a hugely powerful player, with the ability to hit the “long ball.” Even recently, despite his various injury struggles, Tiger is still sending it out over 300 yards. At the Genesis Invitational earlier this year, the 47-year-old was outdriving playing partner Justin Thomas – That got the older man into a bit of trouble when a “prank” he played (involving a tampon) came in for some criticism.
Back in his prime though, Tiger was one of the very longest hitters in world golf. When he turned professional in 1996, only John Daly was longer on the PGA Tour. But, in those days, the top driving distance averages were a little lower than they are today. Tiger was ranked 2nd in driving distance in 1997 with an average of 294.8 yards. He ranked no worse than 12th for the next 10 seasons but it wasn’t until 2004 that he first averaged more than 300 yards from the tee (301.9).
Tiger’s best season for driving distance was 2005 when he averaged an impressive 316.1 yards on the PGA Tour. Only Scott Hend of Australia averaged more that season.
An average of all Tiger Woods’ annual driving averages on the PGA Tour (for the seasons he has played between 1997 and 2022) comes out at 299.2 yards.
He has averaged over 300 yards for a season seven times, most recently in the 2021/22 season, albeit that was a season in which he only played three events.
In 2000, Tiger won nine times in 20 starts on the PGA Tour and that included three majors. 2000 could then be considered the absolute pinnacle of Tiger’s “prime.” For that season, he returned a driving distance average of 298 yards.
“Tiger-Proofing”
Tiger was dominating golf at that point and the question/problem of his power and distance came to the attention of tournament organisers and governing bodies. They were worried that championship courses were being taken apart and the concept of “Tiger-proofing” came about. Augusta National made alterations to lengthen and toughen holes to prevent players (Tiger) from over-powering the famous layout. Other tournament venues, including Open Championship courses like St Andrews followed suit. At tournament courses around the world, holes were lengthened, par-4s stretched beyond 500 yards, the rough was brought in, trees were planted, bunkers shifted in attempts at “Tiger-proofing.”
Although Woods averaged just under the 300-yard mark. He was famously able to step it up and really send it. He would regularly drive well over 300 yards with his longest drives for each season generally over the 350 yard mark. The longest drive Tiger ever hit went a monstrous 498 yards. That was on the 18th hole at Kapalua in the Mercedes Championship of 2002. It should be noted - the hole is dramatically downhill and the ball can run out a huge distance if it catches the right slope.
Tiger could bomb it and with the wind behind or with firm ground he would drive it well over 300 yards. But, by looking at an average of his averages when he was at his most successful, we can fairly accurately say that, in his prime Tiger Woods would drive the ball around the 300 yard mark in standard conditions.
