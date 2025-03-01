Dylan Naidoo Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer
Dylan Naidoo is one of the Sunshine Tour’s most promising players – here are 10 things to know about the South African
Dylan Naidoo took up golf at an early age, where his ability soon became apparent. After winning his first event in a professional tournament while still an amateur, he went on to build a successful career on the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour.
Here are 10 things to know about the talented South African.
Dylan Naidoo Facts
1. Dylan Naidoo was born on 21 February 1998 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
2. He began playing golf at an early age at around the same time his dad first picked up the game. He told the Sunshine Tour they were “learning golf together.”
3. In sixth grade, he represented South Africa in math at the Science Olympiad.
4. He attended the University of Arkansas for two years, where he studied business.
5. His first win in a professional tournament came in 2016 on the Sunshine Big Easy Tour, when he became the youngest winner on the circuit at the Big Easy Observatory.
6. Naidoo turned professional in 2019.
7. He is a member of the Papwa Sewgolum Class, which is affiliated to the Sunshine Tour and provides golfers of color more support.
8. In 2022, he won his first Sunshine Tour event at the SunBet Challenge Hosted by Sun Sibaya.
9. He matched the lowest score of the 2025 DP World Tour season with a 61 in the second round of the Investec South African Open Championship. Earlier in the season, he finished T2 at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
10. He loves visiting museums and is a fan of modern art.
Dylan Naidoo Bio
From
Johannesburg, South Africa
Former Tours
Sunshine Big Easy Tour
Current Tour
Sunshine Tour
Challenge Tour
Professional Wins
2
Dylan Naidoo Wins
Tour
Event
Score
Sunshine Big Easy Tour
2016 Big Easy Observatory
-11 (two shots)
Sunshine Tour
2022 SunBet Challenge Hosted by Sun Sibaya
-6 (two shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
