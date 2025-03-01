Dylan Naidoo Facts: 10 Things To Know About The South African Golfer

Dylan Naidoo is one of the Sunshine Tour’s most promising players – here are 10 things to know about the South African

Dylan Naidoo takes a shot at the Investec South African Open Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dylan Naidoo took up golf at an early age, where his ability soon became apparent. After winning his first event in a professional tournament while still an amateur, he went on to build a successful career on the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour.

Here are 10 things to know about the talented South African.

Dylan Naidoo Facts

1. Dylan Naidoo was born on 21 February 1998 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

2. He began playing golf at an early age at around the same time his dad first picked up the game. He told the Sunshine Tour they were “learning golf together.”

3. In sixth grade, he represented South Africa in math at the Science Olympiad.

4. He attended the University of Arkansas for two years, where he studied business.

5. His first win in a professional tournament came in 2016 on the Sunshine Big Easy Tour, when he became the youngest winner on the circuit at the Big Easy Observatory.

6. Naidoo turned professional in 2019.

7. He is a member of the Papwa Sewgolum Class, which is affiliated to the Sunshine Tour and provides golfers of color more support.

8. In 2022, he won his first Sunshine Tour event at the SunBet Challenge Hosted by Sun Sibaya.

9. He matched the lowest score of the 2025 DP World Tour season with a 61 in the second round of the Investec South African Open Championship. Earlier in the season, he finished T2 at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Dylan Naidoo takes a shot at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Naidoo finished T2 at the 2024 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He loves visiting museums and is a fan of modern art.

Dylan Naidoo Bio

From

Johannesburg, South Africa

Former Tours

Sunshine Big Easy Tour

Current Tour

Sunshine Tour

Challenge Tour

Professional Wins

2

Dylan Naidoo Wins

Tour

Event

Score

Sunshine Big Easy Tour

2016 Big Easy Observatory

-11 (two shots)

Sunshine Tour

2022 SunBet Challenge Hosted by Sun Sibaya

-6 (two shots)

