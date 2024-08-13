Who Is Byeong Hun An's Caddie?

Byeong Hun An has been building a solid career on the PGA Tour in recent years, and reached a career-high world ranking of 23rd in May 2024.

During the latter part of that rise, the South Korean pro has had Justin York caddie for him. York was born in Phoenix, Arizona and played junior college football at Arizona State University, before beginning work as a full-time caddie for Roger Tambellini in 2008, who he helped to victory on the Nationwide Tour (now Korn Ferry Tour) a year later.

Since then, he has caddied for pros including Chez Reavie, K.J. Choi, Josh Teater, Colt Knost, Y.E. Yang and Adam Schenk, before beginning working with An in 2022.

Before teaming up with Byeong Hun An, Justin York caddied for Adam Schenk (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a partnership that is proving productive, with highlights including top-10 finishes in the 2023 Valero Texas Open and Genesis Scottish Open, a T2 at that year’s Wyndham Championship and further successes in 2024, including fourth at signature event The Sentry, runner-up at the Sony Open in Hawaii and third at the Wells Fargo Championship.

With York’s guidance, An eventually reached 12th on the FedEx Cup standings to comfortably qualify for the first of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as his career scaled new heights.

York grew up admiring Justin Leonard, while his favorite course to caddie is the venue for the 2025 PGA Championship, Quail Hollow in North Carolina.

In an interview with the Caddie Network, York explained that his nickname on the circuit is Birddog, which was given to him by Andy Sanders and Mike Christensen. York explained to the pair during an event how adept he was at finding balls, saying he was good at “birddogging” them. They called him Birddog once, and it stuck.

While York’s caddying abilities – and ball-finding skills – are well known, it’s not just on the course where he excels.

Outside the game, he’s a strength coach, while his favorite sports team is the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoys movies, too, with the one he admires the most being One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. He also enjoys baseball and video games.