12 Things You Didn't Know About Adam Schenk
We get to know the American professional golfer Schenk a little better with these 12 facts.
1. Schenk was born in Vincennes, Indiana.
2. He grew up on his family’s 1,500-acre sod and grain farm. It grows corn, beans, wheat, and three types of grasses - Zoysia, fescue, and bluegrass, which his family sells to local golf courses. He remembers turning a seven-acre field of Zoysia in front of their house into his own personal driving range.
3. Many of his friends call him 'Shank', the most dreaded shot in golf.
4. He played college golf at Purdue University, winning twice as a freshman. They collected a wire-to-wire victory at the 2013 Indiana Amateur Championship and he was named Indiana Golf Association Player of the Year.
5. Schenk turned professional in January 2015.
6. In 2017 he defeated Eric Axley, Kyle Thompson, and William Kropp with a 25-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole to win the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. This event was his sole victory on the Korn Ferry Tour.
7. Schenk is affiliated with the Dormie Network and plays out of Victoria National Golf Club, home of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, as well as TPC Sawgrass.
8. His best friend out on Tour is Tyler Duncan, and both players went to Purdue University.
9. Whilst at university he majored in Management.
10. The Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers and St. Louis Cardinals are his favorite professional teams. Given where he attended college, he is also an avid fan of Purdue athletics, including the football and basketball teams.
11. Schenk is married to a woman called Kourtney, and they have one child together called AJ.
12. He has a golden retriever called Bunker.
