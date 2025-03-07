Austin Cook Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about American golfer, Austin Cook via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
Austin Cook is an American golfer who plays on the PGA Tour after enjoying a successful career back in college. Find out more about the PGA Tour winner via these facts regarding his life and journey through the game so far...
AUSTIN COOK FACTS
1. His full name is Austin Clark Cook.
2. Cook was born on March 13, 1991 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He now lives in Jonesboro, AR.
3. Cook attended the University of Arkansas and played 48 tournaments for the Razorbacks during his four years there. He averaged 73.37 strokes per round in college and recorded nine top-10 finishes - his best being T10th at the 2011 NCAA Championship.
4. He picked up several accoldades while at Arkansas. Cook was a two-time Southeastern Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year while he also earned all-American honors in his sophomore year. Cook was also named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2010.
5. Cook's says his favorite book is The Bible and his favorite place to visit is Big Mountain in Montana.
6. His dream foursome would include Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
7. Cook turned pro in 2014 and joined the Adams Pro Tour after attempting to reach the Web.com Tour through Q-School.
8. His first PGA Tour appearance as a pro arrived through Monday qualifying at the 2014 FedEx St Jude Classic. He ended T13th on five-under.
9. At the Houston Open in 2015, Cook made his latest PGA Tour start once again through the Monday qualifying event. He was near the lead all through the week, playing in the final group with Phil Mickelson on Saturday, but ended up finishing T11th - one spot short of an automatic spot in the subsequent event.
10. Cook's run of Monday qualifying success continued as, at the 2015 Barbasol Championship, he ended T6th after earning his spot earlier in the week. That top-10 gave him entry into the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished T7th.
11. According to his PGA Tour player bio, Cook would like to trade places with "Duck Dynasty's" Willie Robertson for a day because he thinks it would be a lot of fun.
12. Cook secured his PGA Tour card midway through the 2017 Web.com Tour season and went on to win the 2017 RSM Classic on the PGA Tour - consequently locking up his status on the top US circuit for two more seasons.
13. Cook was involved in a playoff at the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open but missed out on the title after Martin Laird won with a birdie on the second extra hole.
14. He is married to wife, Crys. The pair have two children called Cameron and Carson.
15. Cook's best finish at a Major was T28th in the 2018 Open Championship.
16. The most famous non-golfing personality he has ever met is apparently Evander Holyfield. The pair bumped into each other at baggage claim inside Jacksonville International Airport.
AUSTIN COOK BIO
Full Name
Austin Clark Cook
Born
March 13, 1991 - Little Rock, Arkansas
Height
5ft 6in (1.68m)
College
University of Arkansas
Turned Pro
2014
Former Tour
Adams Pro Tour
Current Tours
PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour
Pro Wins
1
Best Major Finish
T28th (2018 Open Championship)
Highest OWGR
96th
AUSTIN COOK PRO WINS
Tour
Event
Winning Score
PGA Tour
2017 RSM Classic
-21 (four strokes)
