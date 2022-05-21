Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

8 Things You Didn't Know About Chris Kirk

1. According to his PGA Tour profile Kirk was born in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. Kirk loves to spend time at the beach and is an avid kayaker, paddleboarder and fisherman.

3. He played college golf at the University of Georgia in Athens and was a member of their 2005 NCAA championship team. He also set a school record with seven individual victories, was a two-time first-team All-American and was awarded the Ben Hogan Award (given annually to the nation's top collegiate player) in 2007.

4. Kirk would turn professional in 2007.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Kirk has won four times on the PGA Tour. His four wins were the 2011 Viking Classic, 2013 McGladrey Classic, 2014 Deutsche Bank Championship, and 2015 Crown Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

6. On May 7, 2019, Kirk announced that he was to take an "indefinite leave" from golf to battle his struggles with alcohol and mental health. Then in 2020 he won in his eighth appearance back on the Korn Ferry Tour, at The King and Bear Classic in Florida.

This ended a four-year drought since his last win at Colonial on the PGA Tour in May 2015.

7. Kirk has represented the United States national team at the Walker Cup and Presidents Cup. He did so at the former in 2007 at Royal County Down. He played two matches and won one of them.

He played in the latter in 2015 and won one point from three matches. In both events he was on the winning team.

8. His wife is called Tahnee and they have three children together; Sawyer, Foster and Wilder