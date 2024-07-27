7 Things You Didn't Know About Tyler Watts

At the 2024 US Junior Amateur Championship, Tyler Watts made the final after defeating some big names in the world of amateur junior golf.

In this piece, we get to know the young American a little better:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Tyler Watts lives in Huntsville, Alabama

2. He plays left-handed and, at the 2021 PGA Championship, was amongst the crowd as he watched Phil Mickelson claim an historic title

3. At the 107th Alabama State Amateur Championship, Watts became the youngest player in history to claim the victory at just 15-years-old

4. He is affiliated with Valley Hill Country Club in Alabama

5. Although an amateur, he is sponsored by TaylorMade, Nike and Foresight Sports

6. In mid-2024, he was announced as a member of Team USA's Junior National Team

7. At the age of just seven-years-old, he played in his first world golf championship event