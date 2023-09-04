20 Things You Didn't Know About Ludvig Aberg
A rising star in the world of golf, we get to know the Swedish professional Ludvig Aberg a little better with these facts.
20 Things You Didn't Know About Ludvig Aberg
1. Ludvig Aberg was born and raised in Eslov, Sweden, a town in the southern third of the country with a population of roughly 20,000. As a result he grew up playing Eslov Golf Club and he returns there every time he is back home in Sweden.
2. As an amateur Aberg made some noise on the professional stage in his native Sweden. He won twice in 2020 on the Swedish Golf Tour.
3. The Swede attended Texas Tech University and played on the golf team there where he was dominant. He won a program-record eight times, and he became the first golfer to win back-to-back Big 12 Conference Championship titles in both 2022 and 2023. His triumph in 2023 came by an impressive eight shots, while he had nine top-10 finishes in his final season in nine starts.
4. Off the back of that dominance, Aberg made history in 2023 as the first player to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via collegiate merit, finishing No. 1 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
5. Aberg is a former No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and winner of two consecutive Ben Hogan Awards, joining Jon Rahm as the only players to win the award in back-to-back years.
6. At the moment, despite using nearly a full bag of Titleist clubs, we believe he doesn't have a full-bag equipment deal with a particular manufacturer. He is signed to use the Pro V1x ball, though. He also has a deal with adidas to wear the brand's apparel and shoes.
7. Aberg keeps his Strokes Gained stats and journals after every tournament to reflect on his performance. He writes the entries in English and Swedish to share with his coaches.
8. He grew up playing soccer until he shifted his focus to golf at age 13; he played central midfielder, a position he enjoyed because it was involved in so much of the action and gave him a sense of control.
9. He is a Liverpool FC fan.
10. Aberg represented Sweden at the 2022 Eisenhower Trophy which is a biennial World Amateur Team Championship. His team finished second, just one stroke behind Italy. Aberg himself shot rounds of 70-68-66-69 during the event for a tie for 7th.
11. He had six-time DP World Tour winner and fellow Swede Peter Hanson on the bag during the 2022 Amateur Championship. "That was his first caddie assignment since '98, he said, when he caddied for his wife," Aberg said. "I guess I'm a little blessed to have him carry my bag. Just having him around is great for us [the Swedish team].
"Peter has had such a long and successful career on the tours, and his experiences together with coaching, it's just going to be great for us players. He's sitting on a whole lot of knowledge that we don't know about, so I'm really excited about getting to know him better."
12. Aberg turned professional in June 2023.
13. It took him just 75 days to win his first pro title, which came at the 2023 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland. He birdied four of the last five holes for a two shot triumph. His winner's check was €425,000 (roughly $459,000).
14. He lives in Lubbock, Texas - where Texas Tech University is located. He says he'll be living there throughout 2023.
15. He made the move to Texas Tech after he was scouted by the university's men's golf coach. "I played a bunch of amateur events in Europe growing up as a junior," he said. "I was fortunate to have my coach coming over there, Greg Sands. He came over to recruit me, and I guess he liked what he saw and offered me a spot on the team."
16. After turning pro, he led Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in Strokes Gained: Off the tee over the coming months.
Strokes gained off-the-tee leaders on the PGA Tour since Ludvig Aberg's pro debut at the Canadian Open (minimum 20 rounds):1. Aberg2. McIlroy3. SchefflerAugust 31, 2023
17. He cited his favorite 'unhealthy' food in the US as Chick-fil-a.
18. He was named as a wildcard for the 2023 Ryder Cup by European captain Luke Donald.
19. After being named a wildcard, he was confirmed as the first player in Ryder Cup history to have never played in a Major.
20. His longest drive on the PGA Tour is 376 yards.
