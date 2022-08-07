10 Things You Didn't Know About Ashleigh Buhai

1. Buhai started playing golf at the age of 6 and credits her dad as the individual with the most influence over her career

2. She enjoyed a successful amateur career, becoming the youngest player to win the Ladies’ South African Amateur Stroke Play and Match Play 

3. Bulhai became the first player in 101 years to win the Ladies South African Open title three times

4. She represented her country in the mainly professional Women's World Cup of Golf three times while still an amateur and turned professional on her 18th birthday

5. In her third event as a professional, she won the 2007 Catalonia Ladies Masters. In the process she became the youngest ever professional winner on the Ladies European Tour

6. She secured her LPGA Tour card in 2014

7. Bulhai married her partner, David, in December 2016

8. Her hobbies include playing sports, listening to music, spending time with friends and family, and playing the guitar

9. She represented South Africa at the 2016 Olympics

10. Her closest taste of victory on the LPGA Tour came at the 2020 Cambia Portland Classic where she lost a playoff to Georgia Hall

