Understanding This Crucial Aspect Of The Golf Swing Could Be The Key To Better Ball Striking...
Whether you swing the golf club flat, or a little more upright, our expert's advice will help to improve your ball striking...
With so many aspects of the golf swing to consider when trying to make improvements, it can feel overwhelming without the right expert golf tips. Understanding your swing plane is just one of those fundamental strands, as it could lead to better ball striking.
In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells shares everything you need to know about your golf swing plane...
Understanding Your Golf Swing Plane
To create a simple picture, I’m going to focus on lead-arm position at the top of the backswing. We could have a flat lead arm or one-plane swing (left image - below), more like Matt Kuchar, or we could have a more upright lead arm or two-plane swing (right image - below), like Bubba Watson.
If the lead arm is level with or below the shoulder plane, that would be a one-plane swing. The opposite is the lead arm getting above the shoulders on a more upright backswing plane.
So, how does this play out in the downswing? The one-plane, flat backswing will require a really good rotation of the lower body and chest in the downswing. The club is probably going to exit a bit flatter on the way through and the clubface will look very stable post-impact.
With the two-plane swing, there’s a degree of hip slide towards the target and the clubface will be a lot more open coming down, so you’ll need more face rotation through impact.
Ask yourself, do you currently swing too much from the inside and hit draws and hooks? If so, maybe try the feeling of a more upright lead-arm position at the top.
Or, if you currently swing too much from the outside in the downswing and hit fades and slices, maybe try to feel a bit more of a flat lead arm at the top to get the club more on plane. A neutral swing plane, which allows a nice even blend of lateral and rotational movement of the pelvis in the downswing, is a third option that some golfers find to yield consistent results.
Location: JCB Golf & Country Club
John joined the JCB Golf & Country club after spending seven years as the Senior Instructor at the Butch Harmon School of Golf Dubai. His coaching style is very much holistic in nature and TPI physical screenings are an integral part. John is able to identify physical limitations that may affect your swing and he has worked with the likes of Darren Clarke, Michael Hoey, Steve Webster and Rayhan Thomas.
Biggest influence:
Without a doubt the six years I spent working for Butch Harmon. I worked there from 2012 to 2018 and had the ability to everyday learn from one of the best modern instructors in the world today, Justin Parsons, who was my mentor and boss. We also were very fortunate to meet and learn from Claude Harmon III and Butch. The time spent in Dubai was the most pivotal because being surrounded by excellence was so inspirational for me as an instructor. I was able to frequently watch tour players practicing on site and working with their personal coaches, I was able to shadow coaches such as Sean Foley working with Danny Willet, Alan Thompson working with Tommy Fleetwood.
Greatest teaching success story: Working with Rayhan Thomas for three years as his putting coach was a pretty special opportunity for me. Seeing him go on to win his first professional tournament at the 2016 Mens Tour Dubai Creek open where he set a world record equalling nine birdies in a row.
Biggest challenge:
There is a new wave of golfers coming through the Bryson DeChambeau era and I am cautious about how many young golfers will attempt to play the game the same way as he does over the coming 10 years. We could see a lot of young talented golfers fall by the wayside either through injury or not being able to move the same way that Bryson does. I am really supportive of golfers pushing the boundaries of human physical performance so I admire what Bryson has been able to do, however I am apprehensive as to what this might be doing to the way young golfers see the game as a weightlifter/crossed with golfer/crossed with long drive champion.
