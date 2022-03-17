Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The single plane golf swing has been used by Bryson DeChambeau to devastating effect. But what exactly is a single plane golf swing? In the video and article below, PGA pro Ben Emerson runs through everything you need to know...

What is a single plane golf swing?

To answer this question, first, it's important to develop an understanding of the more traditional two-plane golf swing, which can be explained through the address fundamentals. If you tilt from the hips and let your arms hang naturally, you’ll notice they hang straight down. In that set-up position, if you were to draw a line from your shoulders through your hands, that’s one plane. Then, if you were to draw another line running from the clubhead up the shaft and through the grip, that’s another plane line.

But what happens in the golf swing is that we don’t return to that address position at impact. Instead, the two plane lines tend to get quite close to merging together into one. So, the idea is to feel like you begin the takeaway in your golf swing from a position that more closely resembles impact.

There are a couple of things that have to happen to achieve this. The first relates to wrist hinge in the golf swing. Your wrists need to unhinge, which is called ulnar deviation, and that should help you feel like the lead arm and club form one unit, working in a straight line from the shoulder all the way down to the club.

Practise unhinging the lead wrist like this before taking your set-up position (Image credit: Future)

Because your wrists are unhinged, it’ll look and feel like you’re quite far away from the golf ball, so the next thing you have to do is set your body slightly differently to deliver the club back to the desired impact position.

At address, you want to feel like your stance is a little wider and the left foot is flared out more to allow for better rotation coming through. From there, tilt your spine away from the target sightly - not as much as you would with the driver - and unhinge the lead wrist before slotting the right hand into place to form the perfect golf grip.

When it comes to the swing, feel like you’re staying on one plane going back and through. In fact, the only real difference to your normal action should be that your trail foot will stay planted for longer and the club will feel like it exits impact down the line.

So, if you want to try something new, give this a go and see how you get on.