Reverse overlap putting grip explained

Do you struggle on the greens? Do you constantly throw shots away through missing putts? Fancy changing that? Then let’s talk about your putting grip for a moment.

Your normal long game grip, whether interlocked or overlapped, is designed to encourage the hands to work together, creating wrist hinge and a powerful release through the ball.

This works in the full swing but is not what we want on the greens. We want a grip that almost locks the hands out, so the action of the stroke comes from the shoulders rather than a flick of the wrists. This is where you get consistency from.

So if you are thinking about how to hold the putter, a healthy option to try is the reverse overlap putting grip as it helps to prevent the rolling of the hands. Here’s how to do it…

The first thing that’s different is the putter runs down the palms of your hands rather than into the fingers – this serves to lock the hands out of the party. So, instead of your trail pinky finger overlapping or linking with the lead index finger, it’s a case of role reversal.

I call this my cuticle grip when explaining it, as the top index finger rests over the cuticles of the lower hand. With what is now a hands-free feeling, you can smoothly stroke the ball rather than whack it.

The next thing to say is that a decent putter should feel little to no tension at address. In time, you want this relaxed hold to become second nature so it’s easier to produce a silky smooth action on the dance floor.

If you can achieve that, especially on longer putts, you’ll find the ball glides across the green, rolling out for longer with less of a hit required. When the putter is held too firmly and the wrists are utilised too much, the ball has a tendency to skid and then bounce before it starts rolling. This actually slows it down, leading to those shouts of, “I hit that so hard” even though it finishes way short.

It’s important to remember the grip that works for the rest of your fourball won’t necessarily be the one for you, so devote some time to the reverse overlap if you want to see the desired results.

Ultimately, it’s all about control, so put the work in and enjoy the look on your playing partners’ faces as you drain those 15-footers you used to miss! All that’s left to do is figure out how you’re going to spend your winnings.