Conquer The Dreaded Plugged Lie In The Bunker With 3 Expert Tips

Despite spending time reading all the best golf tips on how to hit the ball dead straight and control your ball flight, it's inevitable that you will eventually find the bunkers at some point.

As you wander towards the trap you pray for a good lie, but on arrival find your golf ball plugged in the sand. Most amateur golfers would panic about bringing a big score into play from this position, which is a perfectly reasonable response to this challenging shot, but you don't need fear it.

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Andrew Jones shares three top tips to escape a plugged lie in the bunker unscathed...

1. Make A (Sensible) Plan

One of the best bunker tips is to have a plan, and for most amateur golfers, the safer option is probably the more sensible one most of the time. Keep the clubface square to slightly closed, with more weight on your left side at address, which will generate some shaft lean.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Know When To Take A Risk

For more adventurous players who want to take a little more risk, open the clubface to get the heel interacting with the sand more. Place even more weight on your left-hand side and set your hands lower to generate a much steeper backswing and lots of speed.

Recent PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele is a great player to watch, as he knows when to take risks. He ranks in the top-10 for scrambling from the sand so far this season, and ranked tied first for this stat on his way to winning a record-breaking first Major Championship.

3. Understand The Danger

Tactics should be factored in when deciding which shot to attempt from a plugged lie. For example, if you find yourself in a position where you are playing towards trouble, such as a water hazard, it might well be wise to play sensibly away from the pin – especially in stroke play.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do I Get Free Relief If My Ball Is Embedded In The Face Of The Bunker?

Unfortunately, if your golf ball is plugged in the sand, you are not entitled to free relief. However, if your golf ball is embedded in the face, lip or wall of the bunker - you are!

(Image credit: Future)

As this is defined as the 'general area', you are entitled to take relief in line with rule 16.3b. The relief area is described as one club length, still in the general area and no closer to the hole. The reference point for determining this relief area should be the spot directly behind where the ball is embedded.

Where Can I Find More Expert Golf Tips?

The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.