'That's A Massive Goal For Sure' - Justin Rose Not Ready To Give Up On Olympic Dream

Justin Rose has his eyes set on making the Team GB squad for the Olympics this summer but is under no illusions about the mammoth challenge awaiting him.

The Englishman, who won gold in 2016 when the sport returned to the Olympics for the first time in 112 years, enjoyed a resurgent year on the PGA Tour in 2023, securing his first win in four years and halving his world ranking to sit on the edge of the world's top 40.

However, with three Englishmen - Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick - all sitting high in the ranking, the 43-year-old's only hope of qualification may be to force his way into the world's top 15, which would see him automatically open up a fourth spot on Team GB.

But after a stunning end to his week at the Tour's season-opener, which saw Rose fire a course-record 61 in the final round at The Sentry, the 2013 US Open champion isn't willing to give up hope on a tournament that holds a special place in his heart.

"The Olympics has been something special for me. I walked around for four or five years with that tagline and the fans identify a lot with me, so to have the opportunity to go back would be unbelievable," Rose said, speaking to the press ahead of the Sony Open.

"It's going to be a tough team to make. We all know Team USA is a really difficult team to make, but the way I'm trying to look at it is I've got to try and play my way into the top 15 in the World Rankings.

"I think they can still field up to four players inside that top 15, so I don't see Fitz, Tyrrell, or Tommy necessarily going backwards this year. For me, it's up to me to play my way into that top 15, and that's a massive goal for sure.

"Paris is a golf course I love and know, and yeah, I feel like I can still challenge obviously for another one. But you've got to be in it to win it. Yeah, first and foremost a lot of hard work for me to be able to make the team."

The tournament will be held at the Le Golf National, a course Rose will be familiar with having stormed to victory there with his European teammates in the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The course has also held the annual Open de France on the DP World Tour, with the Englishman certain it will provide a stern test in the summer.

Justin Rose won the Olympics back in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's a strategic golf course. Not driver all the way. A lot of nuance off the tee," he explained.

"Relatively tight depending on the setup and rough and you have to hit some clutch shots down the stretch. [There is] a bit of water around the 18th hole so you've got to step up and hit two great shots.

"If you're coming down the 18th with a chance to win a medal, it's a daunting hole to play. I think all these elements are there to have a great tournament."