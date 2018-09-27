Ryder Cup Now TV Deal - 60% Off!
The Ryder Cup at Le Golf National is here and if you're not a Sky Sports subscriber this is for you!
Now TV are currently offering Sky Sports Month Passes for JUST £12.99!
To put that in context, a week pass is priced at £12.98 and the month pass is usually £33.99, so you can save a whopping 60% and over £20.
It will auto-renew at £33.99 so make sure you cancel within the month if you do take it out.
As well as the Ryder Cup, the month pass will allow you to watch all the Sky Sports channels which include Premier League football, Formula 1, European Rugby Champions Cup and much more!
You'll also be able to watch the start of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season as well as the Dunhill Links, British Masters, Valderrama Masters and WGC-HSBC Champions.
Now TV can be watched on the app on your phone, your smart TV, your Now TV Box, laptop, Playstation, Xbox and more.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently looks after the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our social media pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey with a handicap index of 2. He once made an albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa and has made one hole-in-one.
