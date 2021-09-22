“He Would Have Loved To Be Here” – Fleetwood On Molinari

Only one half of Moliwood is at Whistling Straits this week...

Tommy Fleetwood heads into the 2020 Ryder Cup after a stunning debut at Le Golf National last time.

Fleetwood won four points from his four matches in Paris, and all of those points came alongside his close friend Francesco Molinari – with the duo forming the famous ‘Moliwood’ partnership.

Moliwood became the first ever European duo to go four from four at a Ryder Cup, but they won’t be earning their fifth point together this week at Whistling Straits.

Francesco’s form has dropped off since 2018, so much so that he wasn’t really even in consideration for a wildcard pick.

This week, Fleetwood will need a new partner and is looking forward to his second appearance in the match.

“No, definitely not lonely with the guys in the team that we have,” the Englishman said after being asked about how he’ll cope without Molinari there.

“I feel massively privileged to be here with everybody that’s part of the team and loving every minute.

“I think Fran — of course, like players that — anybody that hasn’t played a Ryder Cup or when you have been, so you want to be part of it all the time and you want to be just adding and contributing something to the team.

“So he would have loved to be here. Speak to him all the time.

“He’s a massive supporter of the team and he will be this week.

“But for me, it’s another Ryder Cup.

“It’s with a bunch of guys that were in Paris. It’s with some new guys but guys that you see all the time.

“And I think just being a part of Team Europe, everybody feels and is made to feel so at home and so part of it, and I love being in the environment that we create when a Ryder Cup comes around.”

