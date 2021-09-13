Billy Horschel “Gutted” Not To Receive Ryder Cup Call

The BMW PGA Championship winner didn't even receive a call from Stricker to tell him he wasn't going to be picked for Team USA

After his stunning BMW PGA Championship triumph, Billy Horschel has revealed that Steve Stricker never phoned him to tell him he wasn’t going to get a Ryder Cup wildcard pick.

The American said he felt “a little gutted” by the lack of a call from the US captain after a season that featured a win at the WGC-Match Play Championship.

“I was a little gutted I didn’t get a call this week,” Horschel said at Wentworth after his one stroke victory.

“I didn’t think the call was going to say I made the team, but I was a little gutted I didn’t get a call to say, ‘Hey, you know, you didn’t make the team.’

“In my mind, I thought I’d at least get that. So, there was a little more added motivation this week for that.

“I was a little upset. I was a little ticked.

“Gave me a little bit of fire in my butt or my arse, to be nice to really not show anything, but you know, just gave me a little fire, not that I needed it.

“It sucks not making the team.

“But yeah, like I said, I didn’t play well enough to qualify and I didn’t play well enough to obviously be close to being picked. So it is what it is.

“I’m going to support the team. They have got an unbelievable team and I’m excited to see what happens in two weeks.”

Billy Horschel is up to 18th in the world after his Wentworth win.

Stricker’s six US wildcard picks were Schauffele, Finau, Spieth, Scheffler, Berger and English.

Padraig Harrington’s Team Europe is also now finalised after the Irishman picked Poulter, Garcia and Lowry as his three wildcards.

Harrington left out Justin Rose, one of a few big names to miss out on the European Ryder Cup side.