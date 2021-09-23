We analyse the final five holes at Whistling Straits with the help of Golf Monthly's official data partner Arccos

Arccos, the pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence for golf, has highlighted several strategies that can offer the best results over the closing holes on this week’s Ryder Cup course, based on the experience of Arccos Caddie users.

Taking into account elevation and wind speed, the Arccos Caddie platform has mapped out a number of ways that the 24 players could tackle holes 14-18 – invariably where key matches are going to be won or lost at Whistling Straits.

Whistling Straits Strategy Analysed – How The Ryder Cup Will be Won

14th Hole – Risk vs reward

The short par-4, 14th presents the ultimate risk vs reward scenario and could play a pivotal role in players picking up points for either side in this year’s Ryder Cup.

Longer hitters can take all of the bunkers down the left out of play using their driver in an attempt to get close to or even drive the green.

An alternative strategy could be to lay up to around 100 yards.

From here golfers can attack the flag with confidence and inevitably walk away with a vital win of the hole.

The 14th hole will present its rewards if executed correctly.

15th Hole – Start of a tough stretch

Measuring over 500 yards, the demanding par-4, 15th hole requires power and precision from the tee, as well as with approach shots to the green.

Players opting to hit driver off the tee must navigate the many bunkers both left and right.

Arccos Caddie suggests that a drive over 300 yards favouring the left side of the hole will leave only a mid-to-short iron into the undulating green.

Depending on the wind direction, alternative strategies include hitting a 3-wood or even a long iron off the tee, which would leave a longer second shot into the green.

The 15th hole will undoubtedly be a stern test, regardless of the strategy applied.