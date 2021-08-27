Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker will be captaining their teams at the Ryder Cup, but do they get paid?

Do Ryder Cup Captains Get Paid?

The Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe gets underway on 24 September at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course, and ends on 26 September.

Europe are the current holders of the match play event, after winning at Le Golf National in 2018, and head to Wisconsin hoping to repeat the same feat.

Irishman Padraig Harrington will lead his European team there as captain, with Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell, and Martin Kaymer his assistant captains.

Harrington is an experienced Ryder Cup player, appearing six times for Europe during his career and winning four times.

Meanwhile, the United States will look to exact revenge on Europe with a win on home soil, with Steve Stricker captaining the side and Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, and Davis Love III as his assistant captains.

Do Ryder Cup Captains Get Paid?

Ryder Cup captains don’t get paid for their role, though they do receive travel expenses for promotional events and responsibilities before the tournament.

While there is no wage or prize money for captains, their role does receive high amounts of exposure, which generally leads to lucrative opportunities in the wake of the tournament.

Players also aren’t paid, though they receive gifts and other money to donate to charities of their choice.

The European team are presented with gifts from the captain for their efforts, while the United States players are offered $200,000 – half of which they decide where to donate the money, the other half the PGA of America decides where to donate it.

Harrington has a long list of corporate partners that will likely grow after the tournament, with additional TV work also boosting sponsorship possibilities.

Similarly, Stricker will also have lucrative opportunities after the Ryder Cup, so despite the captains not being paid, they are able to make the most of the positions that they are in.