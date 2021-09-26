An emotional Ian Poulter defended captain Padraig Harrington as he reacted to winning his only point of the 2020 Ryder Cup.

“He’s Done A Really Nice Job” – Emotional Poulter Defends Harrington

An emotional Ian Poulter was quick to defend European captain Padraig Harrington as he reacted to his Sunday singles win against Tony Finau.

Poulter called the result “not fair” on Harrington when looking at the record 19-9 defeat.

Despite a poor week before the Sunday singles, Poulter lived up to his nickname and delivered one of only three full points Europe won on day three.

He beat Tony Finau 3&2 to maintain his unbeaten record in Ryder Cup singles matches.

In an interview after his match, a visibly emotional Poutler was quick to defend captain Padraig Harrington.

“Paddy has done an amazing job. Paddy and Caroline have given us an amazing team atmosphere and an incredibly bonded team room.”

Related: McIlroy Breaks Down In Tears – “I Should Have Done More

“That group of players that we had this week are special guys.”

“It’s not fair when you look at that scoreline and the toughest bit about all of this is that Paddy will get questioned, and that’s not fair. Paddy’s done a great job this week, we got outplayed.”

“To Paddy and what he’s given to his captaincy, he’s done a really nice job.”

Watch the interview below.

Poulter’s singles win was a small sliver lining on another chastening day for Europe, who only took four points on Sunday.

His record now stands at six wins and one tie in his seven singles matches.

Related: Does Europe Need A Task Force To Avoid Defeat In 2023?

Poulter was visibly emotional as he shook hands with Finau, knowing this could his last Ryder Cup as a player.

Prior to Sunday, Poulter lost both of the matches he played in and was in danger of leaving the 2020 Ryder Cup pointless.