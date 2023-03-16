Bettinardi HLX 5.0 Wedge Review

Bettinardi is a brand that often flies under the radar when releasing new equipment but the product is not to be overlooked. Some of the best players in the game, such as 2022 U.S Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Matt Kuchar, trust a Bettinardi putter to get them over the line on a Sunday afternoon.

The new HLX 5.0 wedges are available in two contrasting finishes, a forged chrome and a stealth-like forged graphite PVD. Both options look superb in the bag and the level of detail created from the milling is visually stunning. This milling prowess is also highlighted by the honeycomb pattern seen on the face of some of the best Bettinardi putters. These new-look HLX 5.0 wedges have been designed to offer tour-level performance by raising the center of gravity by five percent to allow for lower flighted wedge shots, in-turn giving the user more control. The raised center of gravity as a deign element is something I love, as I always look to flight my wedges lower but have always had to have custom-built, heavier shafts in order to help me achieve this trajectory I look for.

Bettinardi HLX 5.0 wedges in a golf bag (Image credit: Paul Fessey)

One of the ways the Bettinardi HLX 5.0 wedges have been refined for ultimate performance is by being forged from a soft carbon steel, in order to give players an unrivaled feel around the greens and use on any ground conditions. There are two wedge grinds available, the C-grind and the RJ-grind. The former will appeal to those who play wedge shots in a traditional manner with a square face and has less bounce to help with shots from tight lies. Conversely the RJ-grind is a high-bounce, versatile sole that allows golfers to manipulate their setup in order to produce a variety of shots around the greens.

Sam De'Ath using the Bettinardi HLX 5.0 58° wedge (Image credit: Paul Fessey)

During some recent testing of the HLX 5.0 wedges, I played a numerous of rounds on both damper turf conditions as well as dry, firmer ground. Interestingly I actually preferred and felt more confident using the C-grind on the softer ground. Despite the narrower sole, I felt I could still open up the face and use the bounce to my advantage on some iffy muddy lies. I think as someone who drives through chip shots and takes a small divot, less bounce is something I naturally gravitate towards.

The RJ-grind 58° model I used on the firm turf did however surprise me. I typically play a 60° wedge with very little bounce due to my technique, however the HLX 5.0 wedge filled me with confidence, providing exceptional relief off the tightly cut surrounds and allowed me to hit high, spinny approaches, making it one of the best lob wedges I have used. This is also largely down to the Bettinardi Helix Cut machining tool, which allows the American brand to create more pronounced groove depth and in-turn allows the wedges to create more spin.

(Image credit: Future)

All in all the Bettinardi HLX 5.0 wedges are a serious contender among the best golf wedges on the market. Because of the narrow top line and lack of cavity, these wouldn't necessarily be considered some of the best wedges for beginners, yet aimed at a more proficient ball striker. There are a few minor blemishes that stop the HLX 5.0 wedges being considered the best in the game. Firstly the C-grind and RJ-grind are the only two grinds available, compared to the likes of the Titleist SM9 franchise which has over double the amount on offer. The other would be the higher price tag of the HLX 5.0 wedges that retail at $220/£219, but due to the use of premium materials and fine milling, I would say the price is somewhat justified. The wedges are available in seven loft options from 46° to 60° and can purchased directly via the Bettinardi website (opens in new tab).