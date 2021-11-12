Ecco Women's Biom Hybrid 3 Golf Shoe Review
In this Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Women's Golf Shoe Review, Katie Dawkins tests a pair out on the course
Ecco continues to impress as there is little to grumble about with the Biom Hybrid 3 shoe. It looks great, is comfortable and easy to keep clean while providing impressive levels of grip in all conditions.
Soft Leather and Comfortable from the first wear
Moves with your feet
Super soft leather that fits like a glove
The Yak leather was easily marked with mud in soggy conditions though 100% waterproof
The shoes showcase Ecco’s Tri-Fi-Grip giving 3 different zones within the sole. One for stability (yet without the feeling of rigidity), one to promise durability and a shoe that will last and the final one for rotation - their rotation plate. This makes them flexible in multiple directions giving an almost barefoot feel and ease of movement throughout the swing.
Ecco based this BIOM technology on the natural barefoot shape/movement so as well as comfort whilst walking the shoes really grab the ground as you coil up into your backswing. Walking all day in these wouldn’t be an issue. They felt like a natural extension of the human body providing a natural foot position. The Biom Natural Motion technology in the sole offers a spring and fabulous shock absorbency.
Anyone playing in hot conditions would feel fresh as a daisy at the end of a long day on the course, the Ortholite foam insole feels airy and seems to breathe beautifully. It’s also removable and washable which is always handy. It is extremely easy to take the inner sole out and add it back in which isn’t always the case.
By removing you gain an additional option of custom fit when it comes to getting the sizing just right. This added width will be a comfort to some gofers and allows room for an extra pair of thermal socks when the temperature plummets! Really very intuitive.
When presented with a few muddy puddles the eye catching coral coloured leather easily showed up specks of dirt. Though the shoe is supremely waterproof thanks to the GORE-TEX it looks and feels like a Summer shoe. Not a sticky foot to be seen. Dry and happy feet after a round during our bleak winter season is a welcome promise when it comes to golfing footwear.
The colour of both the outer and the laces is a soft yet pretty coral and though bright it isn’t offensive. This makes it a great match with Navy and Black as well as white and the brighter summer colours. The overall first impression of this shoe brightened our mood for sure. The sizing is spot on and we can see why golfers buy multiple pairs of these.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
