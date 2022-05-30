Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Duca del Cosma Women's Bellezza Golf Monthly Limited Edition Shoe Review

The Duca del Cosma Women’s Bellezza shoe is an example of how the Italian brand combines fashion, style and comfort so beautifully, and with such an extensive modern collection, since launching in 2006 the company has developed a reputation as having some of the best women’s golf shoes on the market.

The unboxing experience creates excitement, as the shoes are fabulously packaged and come with a silky shoe bag and a personal note from the company chairman on the inside of the box lid is also a nice touch.

I was privileged to have the opportunity to play a part in the design of these limited-edition spikeless shoes, which are a variation of the award-winning Bellezza (available in white, pink and navy). I was delighted with the result of the new color and print combination, featuring kobalt blue and an on-trend black camo print, which is outlined at the front of the shoe with a wavy stitched pattern, and this contrasts nicely with the silver detail on the heel.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The outer of the shoe is made using soft Italian Nappa leather, which initially feels slightly firm to touch, but is soft and comfortable once on your feet, and you’ll notice the support around your midfoot and heel area immediately. As a standard size 6 (8 US), these shoes are true to size with enough room for your feet to breathe.

I was drawn to combine the Bellezza outer with the Airplay IX outsole and I was really pleased with the elevation and added comfort this provides through the slightly see-through midsole. It definitely gave me a bounce in my step. The outsole also gives the shoe a sporty, trainer-style look with its white toe spring that compliments the white laces. I do think that silver laces would look equally stylish if women want to add a bit of extra bling to match the metallic silver heel!

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Compared with some other women’s models, like the G/FORE PERF DSRPT golf shoe and Women's FootJoy Pro/SL, they are not the lightest pair of shoes. However, having worn them over multiple rounds, in terms of them providing support and stability on every shot, which is encouraged by the elevated sole and the cone-shaped nubs, they are nearly faultless. You will also notice how the eye-catching camo print is accentuated by sunlight, which made for several admiring comments from playing partners.

Overall, this striking shoe not only looks good, but it has all the performance benefits you need to help you play good golf. It's also waterproof and if you enter the discount code GM25 at checkout on the Duca Del Cosma website (opens in new tab) you’ll get 25 percent off including free shipping. Be quick though as only 150 pairs are being made!