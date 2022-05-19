Mizuno Wave Hazard Boa Golf Shoes Review
For this Mizuno Wave Hazard Boa golf shoes review, Rob Smith wore them for several rounds over a variety of courses with different terrain
This is a very sporty-looking golf shoe with the additional benefit of the boa lace system. It is very comfortable, lightweight, and offers very good traction. A more superficial downside is that the white mesh upper discolours far too easily
-
+
Sporty look and feel
-
+
Boa system caters for perfect fitting and support
-
+
Very good traction and comfort
-
-
White uppers discolour from the off
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mizuno Wave Hazard Boa Golf Shoes Review
The shoes I have tested are nominally a half-size too small for me, but despite this they felt very good right from the start and haven’t resulted in any blisters or discomfort, even following 10 rounds.
The shoe market is enormous, and this one is very similar in design to that of a running shoe. This is not at all surprising since it is based on one of the company’s such released from a couple of years ago, the Mizuno Enerzy. This was introduced as the brand’s softest and most bouncy midsole, and this comfort and support has been brought forward to this summer’s Wave Hazard golf releases. These follow on from the shoes such as the Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA.
Two colours are available, black/blue and blue/white, with the latter actually being predominantly white. This leads to the shoe’s one obvious disappointment. Having played my first round in them on a completely dry day after weeks without rain, there was a slight, brown discolouring on the waterproof mesh upper just in the area which creases/bends just behind the toes. Over subsequent rounds, this staining spread forward to effectively cover the entire front-half of the shoe.
This is a great shame as in all other respects, the Wave Hazard Boa, like the Wave Hazard Pro, is an excellent shoe; comfortable, versatile and with excellent grip which was put to the test when I used them off-duty out of context for some hill-walking. It also comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty, though our very dry Spring made this difficult to test.
They are very good to look at, although perhaps aimed at a younger market than this reviewer, but I have thoroughly enjoyed wearing them and my various playing partners have been complimentary in their comments when asked about their appearance.
Had I been using the Golf Monthly testing strategy on the black/blue option, it may well be that I would have been able to offer a complete thumbs-up. As it is, it is simply the cosmetic problem that has let down the pair that I have been testing. They are still among the most comfortable shoes I have worn in a very long time. If there is a cure for this, which may simply be a better understanding of how to clean golf shoes, or better-still in prevention, then this is a shoe I would be more than happy to wear and to recommend.
Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played 1,150 different courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions last year, he still managed to play 80 different courses during 2021, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
-
'Give Me Some Space' - Woods Snaps At Camera Operator
Tiger didn't appreciate the close proximity of the TV coverage as the PGA Championship got under way
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
PGA Championship Weather Forecast
How is the weather looking ahead of the second Major of the Year in Tulsa, Oklahoma?
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
8 Big Names Missing The PGA Championship
Take a look at eight of the biggest names that will not feature at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published