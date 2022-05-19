Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mizuno Wave Hazard Boa Golf Shoes Review

The shoes I have tested are nominally a half-size too small for me, but despite this they felt very good right from the start and haven’t resulted in any blisters or discomfort, even following 10 rounds.

The shoe market is enormous, and this one is very similar in design to that of a running shoe. This is not at all surprising since it is based on one of the company’s such released from a couple of years ago, the Mizuno Enerzy. This was introduced as the brand’s softest and most bouncy midsole, and this comfort and support has been brought forward to this summer’s Wave Hazard golf releases. These follow on from the shoes such as the Mizuno Wave Nexlite 008 BOA.

(Image credit: Future)

Two colours are available, black/blue and blue/white, with the latter actually being predominantly white. This leads to the shoe’s one obvious disappointment. Having played my first round in them on a completely dry day after weeks without rain, there was a slight, brown discolouring on the waterproof mesh upper just in the area which creases/bends just behind the toes. Over subsequent rounds, this staining spread forward to effectively cover the entire front-half of the shoe.

Rob tries out the shoes for the first time at Essendon (Image credit: Future)

This is a great shame as in all other respects, the Wave Hazard Boa, like the Wave Hazard Pro, is an excellent shoe; comfortable, versatile and with excellent grip which was put to the test when I used them off-duty out of context for some hill-walking. It also comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty, though our very dry Spring made this difficult to test.

They are very good to look at, although perhaps aimed at a younger market than this reviewer, but I have thoroughly enjoyed wearing them and my various playing partners have been complimentary in their comments when asked about their appearance.

This discolouring is obvious despite playing in almost completely dry conditions (Image credit: Future)

Had I been using the Golf Monthly testing strategy on the black/blue option, it may well be that I would have been able to offer a complete thumbs-up. As it is, it is simply the cosmetic problem that has let down the pair that I have been testing. They are still among the most comfortable shoes I have worn in a very long time. If there is a cure for this, which may simply be a better understanding of how to clean golf shoes, or better-still in prevention, then this is a shoe I would be more than happy to wear and to recommend.