Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes Review

For this Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro golf shoes review, Rob Smith steps out both on and off the course

Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes
Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes
(Image credit: Rob Smith)
Golf Monthly Verdict

With the look and feel of a professional running shoe, Mizuno’s sporty new golf shoe is as stylish as it is functional. The leather uppers provide a classy finish over the excellent midsole which itself achieves that perfect balance of comfort and support.

Reasons to buy
  • +

    Classic look and feel with a contemporary twist

  • +

    Excellent traction during the swing

  • +

    Versatile - can also be worn off the course

Reasons to avoid
  • -

    Limited colour options

Rob Smith
By
published

Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes Review

While the golf shoe market is massive, such is the current excess in demand over supply, that the shoes I tested were unfortunately a half-size too small for me. Unlike the mesh upper on the Wave Hazard’s similar product, the Wave Hazard Boa, the leather upper on this variation takes a little while longer to soften and shape to the user. I can therefore account for their fitting accuracy as they were very close to being spot-on for me, but not quite.

Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes

Rob tests out the shoes on the course

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

The design of this shoe is very similar to that of a trainer or running shoe, albeit a particularly smart and upmarket one. While this is true of many shoes now, such as the Skechers Pro 5 Hyper Golf Shoe, this one looks particularly attractive.

The main reason here is that it is based on one of the company’s range of running shoes introduced in 2020, the Mizuno Enerzy. It is believed to be the brand’s softest and most bouncy midsole ever, and this comfort and support has been brought forward to all of this summer’s Wave Hazard golf releases.

Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are just two colours available, black and white, and each of them has a white and blue side to its sole. The black version has attractive blue dots in its leather grain upper while the white one has more subtle white dots. Both look very good.

Overall, this is a very good shoe; comfortable, versatile and with excellent grip both during the swing and while walking - on and off the course. In fact it can certainly be worn very happily away from golf, and it also comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty.

Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

The shoe is subtly stylish to look at, and received nothing but positive comments from various playing partners during testing. Even the laces come with a specification - Zero Glide - designed to enable easy tying and keep a consistent grip on the fit.

Having not worn Mizuno shoes before, and having used the Golf Monthly testing strategy on the Wave Hazard Pro, I was interested to see how this shoe would stand up against the best golf shoes on the market. Happily, I would be more than happy to recommend it.

Rob Smith
Rob Smith

Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012 specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played 1,150 different courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions last year, he still managed to play 80 different courses during 2021, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. Rob is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.

Latest News

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.