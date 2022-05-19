Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Mizuno Wave Hazard Pro Golf Shoes Review

While the golf shoe market is massive, such is the current excess in demand over supply, that the shoes I tested were unfortunately a half-size too small for me. Unlike the mesh upper on the Wave Hazard’s similar product, the Wave Hazard Boa, the leather upper on this variation takes a little while longer to soften and shape to the user. I can therefore account for their fitting accuracy as they were very close to being spot-on for me, but not quite.

Rob tests out the shoes on the course (Image credit: Rob Smith)

The design of this shoe is very similar to that of a trainer or running shoe, albeit a particularly smart and upmarket one. While this is true of many shoes now, such as the Skechers Pro 5 Hyper Golf Shoe, this one looks particularly attractive.

The main reason here is that it is based on one of the company’s range of running shoes introduced in 2020, the Mizuno Enerzy. It is believed to be the brand’s softest and most bouncy midsole ever, and this comfort and support has been brought forward to all of this summer’s Wave Hazard golf releases.

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

There are just two colours available, black and white, and each of them has a white and blue side to its sole. The black version has attractive blue dots in its leather grain upper while the white one has more subtle white dots. Both look very good.

Overall, this is a very good shoe; comfortable, versatile and with excellent grip both during the swing and while walking - on and off the course. In fact it can certainly be worn very happily away from golf, and it also comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty.

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

The shoe is subtly stylish to look at, and received nothing but positive comments from various playing partners during testing. Even the laces come with a specification - Zero Glide - designed to enable easy tying and keep a consistent grip on the fit.

Having not worn Mizuno shoes before, and having used the Golf Monthly testing strategy on the Wave Hazard Pro, I was interested to see how this shoe would stand up against the best golf shoes on the market. Happily, I would be more than happy to recommend it.