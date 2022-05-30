Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Duca del Cosma Regent Golf Monthly Limited Edition Shoe Review

When Duca del Cosma offered me the opportunity to design my own golf shoe I thought all my Christmas’ had come at once. But as I put pen to paper and played around with various colors, patterns and styles I realised it wasn’t as easy as I had first envisaged!

In my opinion, the best golf shoes from a visual perspective look clean and simple - not too busy, especially in the front, but with enough details to provide some intrigue. I’m really happy with how my limited edition Regent golf shoes have come out. The Italian Nappa leather upper all in one colour may look relatively plain but the intricate detailing throughout provides an elegant, stylish look without being able to put golfers off. At the back, the navy camo section is very on trend and the round waxed laces cap off a luxurious look and feel.

This is a pair of spikeless shoes you could comfortably wear to and from the course, in the bar afterwards as well as on the fairways. Comfort is in fact the key word here, because they really are a pleasure on your feet by being noticeably lightweight and providing just enough softness to cushion each step as you walk without feeling spongy or hard work.

There’s swing-specific performance too from the Airplay VIII outsole, which has an abundance of tacky rubber nubs that get into the ground while providing that all-important versatility. While your heel feels secure, the overall fit is spacious. Arguably excessively so for those with dainty feet where excess leather may pinch at the top of the foot slightly, but not enough to cause concern or discomfort.

There is one stumbling block - these shoes are not 100 percent waterproof. But, I’ve tested them on dewy mornings and my feet have remained bone dry from the leather’s natural capabilities. On wet and wintery outings, you’ll want to leave these shoes at home and opt for a pair of the best waterproof golf shoes (perhaps the Duca del Cosma Churchill), but for rounds where the forecast is mostly dry they will be absolutely fine. They also wipe clean easily.

If you share my love of these golf shoes, you’ll need to be quick as only 150 pairs are being made. But if you are lucky enough to get the checkout on the Duca del Cosma website (opens in new tab) with them in your basket, enter the discount code GM25 and you’ll get 25 percent off including free shipping.