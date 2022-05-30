Duca del Cosma Regent Golf Monthly Limited Edition Shoe Review
Joel Tadman adds his personal touch to the design of this popular spikeless shoe and tests it out on the golf course
A truly unique, elegant and versatile spikeless golf shoe that offers premium looks, feel and performance for rounds in dry weather. It provides lightweight comfort, impressive grip in different lies and conditions. Not fully waterproof, but a beautiful shoe crafted with care that provides a thoroughly enjoyable playing experience.
-
+
Classy, elegant styling
-
+
Excellent spikeless grip
-
+
Off course versatility
-
-
Not fully waterproof
-
-
May be too roomy a fit for some
When Duca del Cosma offered me the opportunity to design my own golf shoe I thought all my Christmas’ had come at once. But as I put pen to paper and played around with various colors, patterns and styles I realised it wasn’t as easy as I had first envisaged!
In my opinion, the best golf shoes from a visual perspective look clean and simple - not too busy, especially in the front, but with enough details to provide some intrigue. I’m really happy with how my limited edition Regent golf shoes have come out. The Italian Nappa leather upper all in one colour may look relatively plain but the intricate detailing throughout provides an elegant, stylish look without being able to put golfers off. At the back, the navy camo section is very on trend and the round waxed laces cap off a luxurious look and feel.
This is a pair of spikeless shoes you could comfortably wear to and from the course, in the bar afterwards as well as on the fairways. Comfort is in fact the key word here, because they really are a pleasure on your feet by being noticeably lightweight and providing just enough softness to cushion each step as you walk without feeling spongy or hard work.
There’s swing-specific performance too from the Airplay VIII outsole, which has an abundance of tacky rubber nubs that get into the ground while providing that all-important versatility. While your heel feels secure, the overall fit is spacious. Arguably excessively so for those with dainty feet where excess leather may pinch at the top of the foot slightly, but not enough to cause concern or discomfort.
There is one stumbling block - these shoes are not 100 percent waterproof. But, I’ve tested them on dewy mornings and my feet have remained bone dry from the leather’s natural capabilities. On wet and wintery outings, you’ll want to leave these shoes at home and opt for a pair of the best waterproof golf shoes (perhaps the Duca del Cosma Churchill), but for rounds where the forecast is mostly dry they will be absolutely fine. They also wipe clean easily.
If you share my love of these golf shoes, you’ll need to be quick as only 150 pairs are being made. But if you are lucky enough to get the checkout on the Duca del Cosma website (opens in new tab) with them in your basket, enter the discount code GM25 and you’ll get 25 percent off including free shipping.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
