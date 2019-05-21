Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoe Review - We test Under Armour's latest golf shoe out on the course to assess the comfort and performance

Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoe Review

Key technology

Full length HOVR cushioning from the heel to the forefoot provides a soft underfoot feel, while also delivering explosive energy return during the swing.

A dual durometer foot bed provides both a soft feel and cushioned support in key areas. It mirrors the outsole traction elements to keep your feet as flat as possible.

Under Armour’s Storm Technology on the upper sheds moisture, stays dry and is fully waterproof.

GM Review

Another high-performance golf shoe from Under Armour, this one pushes the signature Spieth 3 model all the way. In fact, some golfers may even prefer it.

Why? Well firstly it’s a little bit lighter and has a softer feel underfoot. It might not have the thick padding around the ankle of Spieth 3, the stability or the low-to-the-ground feel, but any obvious differences in performance between the two are hard to pinpoint.

In HOVR Drive you’ve also got the RST 2.0 cleats that resist unwanted rotation and unquestionably offer the best grip for golfers out on the course. You’ll also notice a roomier fit, which for some will enhance the comfort while others seeking a more snug feel may need to come down half a size.

In terms of styling, HOVR Drive is a clean yet modern-looking offering that will match nearly any outfit you choose. Flashes of red ensure the HOVR Drive pops off the shelf, yet its simplicity is one of its most redeeming visual features.

The soft Clarino microfiber upper is also one piece without the woven jacquard sections, which makes it easier to keep clean.