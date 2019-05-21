Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoe
Our verdict on the HOVR Drive golf shoe from Under Armour
Under Armour say the wax-based HOVR midsole is more resilient and responsive than rubber midsoles and we can certainly say that round after round, the spring in your step keeps coming back and stays with you right up until the 18th green. Factor in the excellent grip and modern styling, it’s one of the best all-round packages on the market.
-
+
Soft, responsive comfort that returns round after round. Excellent grip, lateral stability and modern, neutral styling to match any outfit.
-
-
Sits quite high off the ground. Roomy fit may require golfers to come down in size.
By Joel Tadman published
Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoe Review - We test Under Armour's latest golf shoe out on the course to assess the comfort and performance
Under Armour HOVR Drive Shoe Review
Key technology
- Full length HOVR cushioning from the heel to the forefoot provides a soft underfoot feel, while also delivering explosive energy return during the swing.
- A dual durometer foot bed provides both a soft feel and cushioned support in key areas. It mirrors the outsole traction elements to keep your feet as flat as possible.
- Under Armour’s Storm Technology on the upper sheds moisture, stays dry and is fully waterproof.
GM Review
Another high-performance golf shoe from Under Armour, this one pushes the signature Spieth 3 model all the way. In fact, some golfers may even prefer it.
Why? Well firstly it’s a little bit lighter and has a softer feel underfoot. It might not have the thick padding around the ankle of Spieth 3, the stability or the low-to-the-ground feel, but any obvious differences in performance between the two are hard to pinpoint.
In HOVR Drive you’ve also got the RST 2.0 cleats that resist unwanted rotation and unquestionably offer the best grip for golfers out on the course. You’ll also notice a roomier fit, which for some will enhance the comfort while others seeking a more snug feel may need to come down half a size.
In terms of styling, HOVR Drive is a clean yet modern-looking offering that will match nearly any outfit you choose. Flashes of red ensure the HOVR Drive pops off the shelf, yet its simplicity is one of its most redeeming visual features.
The soft Clarino microfiber upper is also one piece without the woven jacquard sections, which makes it easier to keep clean.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
I Used Shot Tracking For A Year, Here's What Happened...
Neil Tappin looks back on a year using Arccos Caddie.
By Neil Tappin • Published
-
Phil Mickelson Wins PGA Tour’s $8m PIP Bonus… Or So He Says
Reports suggest ‘Lefty’ bagged top spot ahead of Tiger Woods
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Judy Murray Wins Battle To Build New Tennis And Golf Complex
The Scottish government ruled in Murray's favour, giving the multi-million pound facility the green light
By Andrew Wright • Published