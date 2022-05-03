adidas EQT Golf Shoes Review
We recently got to test the EQT Spikeless golf shoes from adidas and here are our thoughts.
If you are in the market for a comfortable spikeless pair of golf shoes then the EQT's should definitely be a model to consider because of the overall performance and value for money.
Excellently comfortable to wear all day
Ideal summer golf shoe
Modern aesthetic with several colors to choose from
In slippery conditions the grip is questionable
adidas is big brand on the market when it comes to shoes, as shown by the fact many of the world's best players put adidas shoes on their feet in competition. Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are three of the most high-profile.
This comes as no surprise to us because adidas makes high quality spiked models like the Tour360 22 and ZG21 shoes as well as the Codechaos and Adicross Retro spikeless designs. As you can see if you click through to our reviews of those shoes, they all tested incredibly well. Looking to continue this run of quality, we recently got our hands on the EQT spikeless golf shoes, which will be the topic of this review.
Let's start with the looks. I think a lot of spikeless golf shoes struggle to be versatile enough to be used on and off the golf course but the EQT's are. With a trainer-style design the shoes deliver in a lot of ways when walking the golf course, whilst also looking good on concrete as well. Additionally I like the fact adidas has created a wide array of colors ranging from the very simple white model, all the way to more colorful designs like the grey, green and black model. Additionally the model I tested sits in the middle, a simple grey and white finish with a pop of blue at the heel.
Moving on to comfort the EQT shoes are one of the most lightweight and comfortable models I have ever tested. Walking in them was never an issue because of the Bounce midsole and Boost in the heel, as well as the extra thick tongue which really feels soft against the top part of the foot. The materials used felt soft throughout and there was no uncomfortable rubbing anywhere as well. It is no exaggeration to say these golf shoes provide all-day comfort because I did wear them several times whilst covering The Masters at Augusta National.
The shoes also offer waterproofing despite the mesh synthetic upper which is a must-have in modern golf shoes. Additionally the shoe is made from Primegreeen, a series of high-performance, recycled materials, which is an avenue adidas is really leading the way in the golf sector.
All of that is positive but there are a couple of negatives worth mentioning - the grip in wet conditions is slightly questionable especially when comparing alongside spiked models. Don't get me wrong the Adiwear rubber outsole is good in dry conditions but in the wet it can be limited. I also think over time the mesh part will get harder and harder to clean, especially if you do decide to use these shoes in wet and muddy conditions. I did manage to clean the mesh part a couple of times to good effect but over time I think this may be an issue.
Given these two tiny weaknesses I would say the EQT shoes are another spikeless model from adidas that would be perfect for the summer season. They look great in several colors, provide outstanding comfort and the value for money is top-notch too because these shoes have an RRP of around $100.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
