Zebra AIT 3 Putter Review
Zebra AIT 3 putter stripes it on the greens
The Zebra AIT 3 putter is quite a popular shape in the market and this is a novel variation on this shape. The bold look highlights the excellent alignment lines and comes in a functional design for a competitive price.
-
+
Excellent alignment lines
-
+
Solid feel from face
-
+
Quality grip
-
-
Sounds at little hollow due to shape
The Zebra AIT 3 putter extends the re-imagined range of the Zebra franchise from the remake of the original shown in our Zebra AIT 1 putter review. With this and the other 3 models that are part of the initial launch, the AIT 3 aims to show that Zebra putters are not a one trick pony. This is going to be tough as it was the mallet putter shape and unique face balanced design that stood out on the original, and now the AIT 1 remake.
To be fair, the AIT 3 continues the face balanced, high MOI philosophy by using Artificial Intelligence Technology (AIT) to find the ideal CG locations to maximise the MOI. As with most new putter brands, they start with the familiar and the AIT 3 is a recognisable shape with the Zebra alignment lines on the crown.
These are grey and white stripes on a black head, as opposed to the black and white stripes on a grey in the original, and this change improves the visual appeal. The alignment story continues in the AIT 3 with a ball sized cavity in the rear of the putter. It is not quite large enough to pick the ball up, but it does work well to frame the ball with the lines on the crown to help you get the right position at address more easily.
The AIT 3 shape features steel wings on the rear and steel weights in each of the four corners of the sole to create the highest MOI mallet in the Zebra range at 4786 g/cm2. The face has 3° of loft and features a urethane insert with a grooved 303 stainless steel outer layer which combines a better roll with decent sound and feel found on the best putters.
The Zebra AIT 3 is a forgiving putter that is well put together and comes with a premium KBS stepped shaft for more stability and a lovely feeling Winn midsize pistol grip.
The AIT 3 is quite a popular shape in the market and other variations on this style have more tech going on in the weight pods, like on the Odyssey 2Ball Ten and TaylorMade Spider EX, plus a few other bells and whistles. However you pay for all this tech and the Zebra AIT 3 provides a novel variation on this shape in a more functional design for a competitive price (RRP £199.99).
You do have the bold grey and white lines combined with the ball sized cavity and it is the appeal of this Zebra style of alignment aid is that is going to determine if the brand can successfully move beyond the original style and get new shapes like the AIT 3 in your bag.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
