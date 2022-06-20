SeeMore PVD Classic Series Model C Review
We check out the new PVD Classic Series Model C putter from SeeMore as Mike Bailey puts it to the test
SeeMore continues to successfully refine on its original concept with the PVD Classic Series Model C
-
+
Classic center-shafted putter is easy to aim
-
+
Riflescope technology
-
+
Clean lines and beautiful craftsmanship
-
-
Golfers who prefer offset or heel shafted putters will want to consider another model
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Nobody will ever forget the late Payne Stewart's 1999 U.S. Open win at Pinehurst nor the putter he used. That's when the golf world was really introduced to SeeMore as Stewart used the original FGP model, a unique blade putter, en route to 24 putts in the final round to edge out Phil Mickelson for the title. Fast forward a few years, and the company was relaunched in 2007. This time it was Zach Johnson riding a SeeMore FGP to win the 2007 Masters. That victory reinvigorated interest in the SeeMore brand, and Johnson has been loyal to it ever since. He also used it to win the 2015 Open at St. Andrews.
But those early putters weren't especially aesthetically pleasing. Not displeasing either, but today, the Classic Series from SeeMore is far more attractive and certainly compares to the best putters on the market. This new Classic Series Model C is a reasonably priced putter ($250) that has a beautiful, clean design. Center shafted, the head has a slightly longer and lower profile than before, for improved heel to toe weighting and greater stability. It's also face-balanced in the traditional sense as well as face balanced at impact, which means without interference, if you swing this putter through, the face will naturally square up.
And most importantly, if you're a fan of the Riflescope technology, it comes with that, of course. Riflescope works by employing a red dot on the top of the putter head near the lower, black part of the shaft. The idea , when looking down at address, is to hide the red dot behind the shaft to ensure that you're square and lined up correctly. You can hide the red dot throughout the stroke to make sure it's on plane. At the very least, it's a great training aid.
But this straight shaft putter is so much more than Riflescope technology. It really is a simple work of art, and the one of the most beautiful SeeMore putters I've tried, even though it's priced lower than the 100 percent milled series than can run $350 to $500 like the Mini Giant we reviewed recently, for example. It doesn't get much simpler than this look, and the feel is tremendous thanks to its cast 303 stainless steel head and milled aluminum face insert. The new hand-polished PVD (physical vapor deposition) charcoal smoke finish gives it a very rich look.
But how does it putt? Well, that's all preference really. Some golfers love the straight center shaft; others prefer a more traditional offset blade more akin to Anser-style putters. Fortunately, for those golfers, SeeMore has other models like the Black Si2 bent shaft Offset and Hosel models. Those are shafted toward the heel. I tend to prefer the straight simple lines of no offset and center shafts, so this putter sets up well for me. The lines are clean, and the ball feels great coming off the putter face. If you like center shafted putters, too, then the Classic Series C Model is certainly worth a go.
Mike has worked in the golf industry for nearly 30 years with full-time staff positions at publications and websites that include PGA Magazine, the Golfweek Group, and GolfChannel.com. He is currently writing for several different sites and magazines and serves as a contributing equipment writer for Golf Monthly, focusing on irons, shoes and the occasional training aid or piece of technical equipment.
Mike has experienced a number of highlights in his career, including covering several Ryder Cups and PGA Championships, writing instruction pieces and documenting the best places for golf travel for more than a decade.
Mike carries a 7.6 handicap index and has two hole-in-ones, the most recent coming in February 2022. A resident of Texas for more than 40 years, Mike plays out of Memorial Park Golf Course (home of the Houston Open on the PGA Tour).
-
'I'm Glad Someone Has Got That Giant Monkey Off My Back' - Foster Reacts To Major Win
After 40 years of caddying, Billy Foster claimed his first Major title, with Matt Fitzpatrick securing a one shot win at the US Open
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Matt Fitzpatrick's US Open Win
Here's how the golfing world reacted to the Englishman's stunning US Open triumph at Brookline
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Report: Abraham Ancer Joins LIV Golf
It's been reported that the 31-year-old is the next big name to make the jump to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series
By Matt Cradock • Published