SeeMore PVD Classic Series Model C Review

Nobody will ever forget the late Payne Stewart's 1999 U.S. Open win at Pinehurst nor the putter he used. That's when the golf world was really introduced to SeeMore as Stewart used the original FGP model, a unique blade putter, en route to 24 putts in the final round to edge out Phil Mickelson for the title. Fast forward a few years, and the company was relaunched in 2007. This time it was Zach Johnson riding a SeeMore FGP to win the 2007 Masters. That victory reinvigorated interest in the SeeMore brand, and Johnson has been loyal to it ever since. He also used it to win the 2015 Open at St. Andrews.

But those early putters weren't especially aesthetically pleasing. Not displeasing either, but today, the Classic Series from SeeMore is far more attractive and certainly compares to the best putters on the market. This new Classic Series Model C is a reasonably priced putter ($250) that has a beautiful, clean design. Center shafted, the head has a slightly longer and lower profile than before, for improved heel to toe weighting and greater stability. It's also face-balanced in the traditional sense as well as face balanced at impact, which means without interference, if you swing this putter through, the face will naturally square up.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

And most importantly, if you're a fan of the Riflescope technology, it comes with that, of course. Riflescope works by employing a red dot on the top of the putter head near the lower, black part of the shaft. The idea , when looking down at address, is to hide the red dot behind the shaft to ensure that you're square and lined up correctly. You can hide the red dot throughout the stroke to make sure it's on plane. At the very least, it's a great training aid.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

But this straight shaft putter is so much more than Riflescope technology. It really is a simple work of art, and the one of the most beautiful SeeMore putters I've tried, even though it's priced lower than the 100 percent milled series than can run $350 to $500 like the Mini Giant we reviewed recently, for example. It doesn't get much simpler than this look, and the feel is tremendous thanks to its cast 303 stainless steel head and milled aluminum face insert. The new hand-polished PVD (physical vapor deposition) charcoal smoke finish gives it a very rich look.

But how does it putt? Well, that's all preference really. Some golfers love the straight center shaft; others prefer a more traditional offset blade more akin to Anser-style putters. Fortunately, for those golfers, SeeMore has other models like the Black Si2 bent shaft Offset and Hosel models. Those are shafted toward the heel. I tend to prefer the straight simple lines of no offset and center shafts, so this putter sets up well for me. The lines are clean, and the ball feels great coming off the putter face. If you like center shafted putters, too, then the Classic Series C Model is certainly worth a go.