SeeMore Mini Giant Deep Flange Putter Review
Mike Bailey puts one of SeeMore's most popular putters, the Mini Giant Deep Flange, to the test
The Mini Giant Deep Flange putter from SeeMore is an extremely stable, heavy putter that can satisfy golfers who like blades or mallets or both.
Great for slower, grainier greens
Encourages golfers to "swing" the putter
Very stable feel
Riflescope technology
Players who prefer true blades may find this putter too bulky.
SeeMore Mini Giant Deep Flange putter review
If you like the mass and stability of a mallet and the shape of a blade putter, then the SeeMore Mini Giant Deep Flange might be the right tool for you.
Especially if you love the SeeMore "Hide the Red Dot" Riflescope alignment system. But more on that in a moment.
The Mini Giant series has been SeeMore's best seller in recent years. Derived from SeeMore's original Giant FGP -- which was modeled after the large MacGregor Response ZT 615 that Jack Nicklaus famously used to win the 1986 Masters -- the Mini Giant putter is a scaled-down version that has better feel and isn't quite so bulky. We tested the Deep Flange model, which means the area behind the face is quite large (1.75 inches), much like a mallet. Yet, this putter, which has been SeeMore's best seller over the past year, is certainly the shape of a blade, which makes it a great compromise for anyone who likes the stability of a mallet with the look and feel of a blade.
It's also one of SeeMore's premium putters and among the best putters on the market. The putter, which has a face that's 4.6 inches long and 1.1 inches deep, is 100-percent milled and made in the USA. There are four copper inserts to increase MOI and stability in the soft aluminum, black head that weighs 350 grams and is beautifully crafted. And, of course, it has that Riflescope system that SeeMore is famous for in its original putters used by major champions Payne Stewart and Zach Johnson. The system employs a red dot on the top of the putter (as you are looking down at it). When you set up square, the black bottom of the shaft "hides the red dot." So if you can't see the red dot at address -- and throughout the stroke, for the matter -- the putter is on plane and square to the target.
Perhaps just as important, however, when using the Mini Giant Deep Flange is the way the putter is face-balanced through impact. It's actually not face-balanced overall. Toe hang is around 40 degrees when balancing the putter on its fulcrum, but if you swing it freely it always squares up at impact. Given the weight of this putter, too, it's imperative that you use light grip pressure and let the putter square itself. (Weight of the putter can be customized when ordering.) With that kind of stroke, there's great feel and accuracy with this putter. But if you grip tightly and try to control it, you're fighting what makes this putter truly effective.
Mike has worked in the golf industry for nearly 30 years with full-time staff positions at publications and websites that include PGA Magazine, the Golfweek Group, and GolfChannel.com. He is currently writing for several different sites and magazines and serves as a contributing equipment writer for Golf Monthly, focusing on irons, shoes and the occasional training aid or piece of technical equipment.
Mike has experienced a number of highlights in his career, including covering several Ryder Cups and PGA Championships, writing instruction pieces and documenting the best places for golf travel for more than a decade.
Mike carries a 7.6 handicap index and has two hole-in-ones, the most recent coming in February 2022. A resident of Texas for more than 40 years, Mike plays out of Memorial Park Golf Course (home of the Houston Open on the PGA Tour).
