SeeMore Mini Giant Deep Flange putter review

If you like the mass and stability of a mallet and the shape of a blade putter, then the SeeMore Mini Giant Deep Flange might be the right tool for you.

Especially if you love the SeeMore "Hide the Red Dot" Riflescope alignment system. But more on that in a moment.

The Mini Giant series has been SeeMore's best seller in recent years. Derived from SeeMore's original Giant FGP -- which was modeled after the large MacGregor Response ZT 615 that Jack Nicklaus famously used to win the 1986 Masters -- the Mini Giant putter is a scaled-down version that has better feel and isn't quite so bulky. We tested the Deep Flange model, which means the area behind the face is quite large (1.75 inches), much like a mallet. Yet, this putter, which has been SeeMore's best seller over the past year, is certainly the shape of a blade, which makes it a great compromise for anyone who likes the stability of a mallet with the look and feel of a blade.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

It's also one of SeeMore's premium putters and among the best putters on the market. The putter, which has a face that's 4.6 inches long and 1.1 inches deep, is 100-percent milled and made in the USA. There are four copper inserts to increase MOI and stability in the soft aluminum, black head that weighs 350 grams and is beautifully crafted. And, of course, it has that Riflescope system that SeeMore is famous for in its original putters used by major champions Payne Stewart and Zach Johnson. The system employs a red dot on the top of the putter (as you are looking down at it). When you set up square, the black bottom of the shaft "hides the red dot." So if you can't see the red dot at address -- and throughout the stroke, for the matter -- the putter is on plane and square to the target.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Perhaps just as important, however, when using the Mini Giant Deep Flange is the way the putter is face-balanced through impact. It's actually not face-balanced overall. Toe hang is around 40 degrees when balancing the putter on its fulcrum, but if you swing it freely it always squares up at impact. Given the weight of this putter, too, it's imperative that you use light grip pressure and let the putter square itself. (Weight of the putter can be customized when ordering.) With that kind of stroke, there's great feel and accuracy with this putter. But if you grip tightly and try to control it, you're fighting what makes this putter truly effective.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)