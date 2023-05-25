Macade Women's Four-Way Stretch Jogger Review

Macade is an up-and-coming apparel brand famous for its stylish joggers and so we were keen to put them to the test. You'll see them out on tour on the likes of Garrick Higgo and Jennifer Kupcho, so clearly they're accepted at the highest level. It's a brand that clearly wants to push the boundaries of golf apparel and I've always thought that the its clothes are undeniably gorgeous. The colour schemes provide a point of difference too and the quality of the fabric is exquisite.

Sliding them on for the first time, these joggers were supremely comfortable to wear - offering four-way stretch so they fit like a jegging. They hug your legs as a result and deliver great shaping at the rear. Given the choice, a darker color would be more flattering as the material leaves little to the imagination, revealing every lump and bump.

Great on the bum and pockets are zipped to keep things from escaping (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

That said, the Taupe color is absolutely beautiful and when you catch the flash of orange on the waistband they ooze class. They go with anything and look especially great with the Macade’s very own Sleeveless Mock top, which I'd also put among the best women's golf clothes. The orange waistband in question is elasticated and also boasts a silicone gel lining so it keeps any tops tucked in and keeps everything in place.

The leg length is gently cropped and the joggers are finished with cuffed ankles complete with a zipper. This athletic touch really sets these bottoms apart from a classic cropped pant such as FootJoy’s Cropped Trouser. The zipped pockets on the bottom are deep enough for your scorecard, which is a nice practical touch.

Sporty cuff detail on the legs make these great with golf shoes or wedges (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

They have more of a leisure feel and I love how appealing non-golfers find these. I’ve worn them on the school run as well as to the pub and I get so many compliments. Add a pair of heels and you open up a whole new use for them. If you end up using them for multiple purposes then they are great value at £85 or $95.

When it comes to the best ladies golf pants it’s important to get the fit right without being too restrictive to help give your legs a flattering look. Macade has smashed it out the park with these. I’ll be off CrossFit now to work on my glutes and do these trousers the justice they deserve.