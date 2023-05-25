Macade Women's Four-Way Stretch Jogger Review
Katie Dawkins takes the Macade joggers for a spin to assess the styling, fit and performance on offer
A very impressive pair of cropped, sporty yet classy pants. Designed to look as good off the course as they do on it, they perform brilliantly and are definitely up there with the best bottoms for ladies I've ever tested.
+
Snug but comfortable fit
+
Jogger style is striking
+
Great movement and stretch
+
Multiple uses as can be worn both on and off the course
Certain colors show up every bump and creases of pocket fabric
Macade Women's Four-Way Stretch Jogger Review
Macade is an up-and-coming apparel brand famous for its stylish joggers and so we were keen to put them to the test. You'll see them out on tour on the likes of Garrick Higgo and Jennifer Kupcho, so clearly they're accepted at the highest level. It's a brand that clearly wants to push the boundaries of golf apparel and I've always thought that the its clothes are undeniably gorgeous. The colour schemes provide a point of difference too and the quality of the fabric is exquisite.
Sliding them on for the first time, these joggers were supremely comfortable to wear - offering four-way stretch so they fit like a jegging. They hug your legs as a result and deliver great shaping at the rear. Given the choice, a darker color would be more flattering as the material leaves little to the imagination, revealing every lump and bump.
That said, the Taupe color is absolutely beautiful and when you catch the flash of orange on the waistband they ooze class. They go with anything and look especially great with the Macade’s very own Sleeveless Mock top, which I'd also put among the best women's golf clothes. The orange waistband in question is elasticated and also boasts a silicone gel lining so it keeps any tops tucked in and keeps everything in place.
The leg length is gently cropped and the joggers are finished with cuffed ankles complete with a zipper. This athletic touch really sets these bottoms apart from a classic cropped pant such as FootJoy’s Cropped Trouser. The zipped pockets on the bottom are deep enough for your scorecard, which is a nice practical touch.
They have more of a leisure feel and I love how appealing non-golfers find these. I’ve worn them on the school run as well as to the pub and I get so many compliments. Add a pair of heels and you open up a whole new use for them. If you end up using them for multiple purposes then they are great value at £85 or $95.
When it comes to the best ladies golf pants it’s important to get the fit right without being too restrictive to help give your legs a flattering look. Macade has smashed it out the park with these. I’ll be off CrossFit now to work on my glutes and do these trousers the justice they deserve.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
