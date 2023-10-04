Shot Scope 2023 Pro LX Rangefinder Review
Matt Cradock takes the Shot Scope Pro LX Rangefinder on the course to see if it's one of the fastest rangefinders on the market
A premium-feeling rangefinder that can double up with GPS and shot-tracking, the Pro LX is a good-value option that is very stable to hold. Along with adaptive slope technology, you do get a lot for your money in this package.
Excellently laid out for your hands
Premium feel from a redesigned comfort stability grip
Picks up yardages extremely fast
Sometimes struggles to pick up flag on dull days
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
It's no secret that, when it comes to the best golf rangefinders, Shot Scope rank near the top, with the company introducing some interesting and innovative products to the market.
Perhaps the most notable item they have produced is the Shot Scope Pro LX+, a first of its kind model that combines the pinpoint accuracy of a laser rangefinder, the convenience of a handheld golf GPS device and shot tracking performance analysis.
For 2023, Shot Scope have released a new and improved Pro LX and Pro LX+, with the claim being that the Pro LX, the rangefinder portion of the model, is now faster than ever when picking up the target and, in our extensive testing, that certainly proves to be the case.
First things first, it's clear that the Pro LX is designed with quality in mind, with the overall feel extremely premium. Holding it in my hand, the comfort stability grip, which has been redesigned in this updated model, is extremely tacky and helps with stabilisation. This meant I was able to keep the device steady when zapping the flag and hazards.
Along with the redesigned element, the shape of the Pro LX hasn't changed from the previous model. Personally, I think this is a good thing, as I felt the rangefinder was perfect when holding it in my hand. Behind where the GPS sticks is a slight indentation for the thumb, with the fingers wrapping around easily. This also meant that, when using it, I could easily access the three buttons on the top, which is the primary control area.
Like the Inesis 900 and TecTecTec KLYR laser rangefinders, which both rank as some of the best rangefinders with slope money can buy, the Pro LX features a simple and accurate slope function that can be switched off via the S switch on the side. What's more, the overall display is crystal clear and can be adjusted via the focus dial around the eye-piece.
So, the design, x7 magnification and display is superb and near faultless, but how does this rangefinder cope with speed and accuracy? According to Shot Scope's CEO, David Hunter: "The new PRO LX and PRO LX+ are an extension of their predecessors, and with their improved, more compact design and faster target-lock vibration, provide golfers with the perfect on-course tool to help shoot lower scores.”
Are these claims true then? Well, the Rapid-fire detection is certainly a smidge faster than the previous model, with the ability to pick up flags and hazards extremely quick.
The only slight criticism I have is that the flag is slightly difficult to pick up when zapping it, especially when the light or background is dull or blends in. The Pro LX does have red/black dual optics that can change the display though, but, in my testing at least, it still sometimes struggled to pick it up.
Noting that this was a problem on the previous model, I did need to check the GPS (the model sent to me included the GPS), to confirm that the yardage was indeed correct. However, I would like to add that, once the flag was picked up, it was incredibly accurate.
Overall, there is a lot to like about the Shot Scope Pro LX, especially when it features a built-in cart magnet like the Cobalt Q-4 Slope and Precision Pro NX10 Slope golf rangefinders, as well as a sturdy protection case which can be clipped to your golf bag.
It is a very good performing model and, at an RRP of $269.99, it does actually offer very good value. It may not fall under the best budget golf rangefinder category, price-wise, but it does sit on the cusp of it and, with a lot of rangefinder for your money, it would make a viable option at a viable price point.
