Mileseey PF1 Golf Rangefinder Review

Mileseey is a brand often seen on Amazon, with the company producing various different models at various different price points. One of those at the higher end is the PF1, a rangefinder which comes in at under $300 whilst crammed with useful technology that, arguably, could rival the more premium models.

Like the best golf rangefinders, the Mileseey PF1 features slope technology which, unlike the Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder, can be switched off. Along with the slope system, it is incredibly compact, waterproof and, with a range of 1,000 yards, provides plenty of plus points. However, how does it perform against the more recognized options?

(Image credit: Future)

Well, first things first, I found the PF1 to be extremely compact, especially when zapping the flag. It measures just 96 x 64 x 36mm and, with a weight of just 100g, it was extremely lightweight when held in my hand. Another plus is that it didn't impact my ability to pick up the flag or various hazards when holding it steady.

What's more, the display is clear and also has 6x magnification, with the dial on the eye piece working well to help get the laser in focus. However, it's the ease of use which seriously impressed me, with the PF1 providing a runtime of up to five hours and giving up to 15,000 measurement. it has two buttons on the top which can turn the slope on and off and measure the various yardages.

(Image credit: Future)

To turn slope on and off, simply hold the circular button on the top for a second or so and, to change from yards to meters, simply tap that same button. From there, you click the rectangular button, this will display two yardages, with the slope affected distance on the bottom and the normal distance on the top. Also, so you won't accidently use it in tournament play, as the light on the front will flash green when slope is on.

Importantly, both the normal and slope yardages were incredibly accurate, and very close to the likes of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders. One thing I did note though is that the PF1 did struggle slightly when only the top half of the flag was visible, with the yardages sometimes picking up objects or hazards behind the green.

(Image credit: Future)

So, the lightweight and compact feel is a plus, with the accuracy arguably putting the PF1 in the best golf rangefinders with slope category. Also, the speed at which the rangefinder picked up distances was impressive. It may not be as quick as the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift or Cobalt Q-4 Slope, but the PF1 does offer significant value that does justify the ever so slight delay of 0.1 of a second.

Overall, the Mileseey PF1 is a very decent performer that, if you want simplicity, will make a welcome addition to the golf bag. Admittedly, the aesthetics didn't blow me away, but if you are after a model that is easy to use, portable and includes a thick carrying case, then you can't go wrong with it.