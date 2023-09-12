Mileseey PF1 Golf Rangefinder Review
Is this one of the easiest rangefinders to use? Matt Cradock took the Mileseey PF1 on to the course to find out
There's a lot to like about the Mileseey PF1 Golf Rangefinder, with it being an incredibly easy-to-use option that provides accurate yardages when slope is on and off. The looks may divide opinion, but it will make a welcome addition to any golf bag.
-
+
Accurate yardages with slope on/off
-
+
Compact and lightweight feel
-
+
Extremely easy to use
-
-
Struggles to pick up top half of flags
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Mileseey is a brand often seen on Amazon, with the company producing various different models at various different price points. One of those at the higher end is the PF1, a rangefinder which comes in at under $300 whilst crammed with useful technology that, arguably, could rival the more premium models.
Like the best golf rangefinders, the Mileseey PF1 features slope technology which, unlike the Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder, can be switched off. Along with the slope system, it is incredibly compact, waterproof and, with a range of 1,000 yards, provides plenty of plus points. However, how does it perform against the more recognized options?
Well, first things first, I found the PF1 to be extremely compact, especially when zapping the flag. It measures just 96 x 64 x 36mm and, with a weight of just 100g, it was extremely lightweight when held in my hand. Another plus is that it didn't impact my ability to pick up the flag or various hazards when holding it steady.
What's more, the display is clear and also has 6x magnification, with the dial on the eye piece working well to help get the laser in focus. However, it's the ease of use which seriously impressed me, with the PF1 providing a runtime of up to five hours and giving up to 15,000 measurement. it has two buttons on the top which can turn the slope on and off and measure the various yardages.
To turn slope on and off, simply hold the circular button on the top for a second or so and, to change from yards to meters, simply tap that same button. From there, you click the rectangular button, this will display two yardages, with the slope affected distance on the bottom and the normal distance on the top. Also, so you won't accidently use it in tournament play, as the light on the front will flash green when slope is on.
Importantly, both the normal and slope yardages were incredibly accurate, and very close to the likes of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders. One thing I did note though is that the PF1 did struggle slightly when only the top half of the flag was visible, with the yardages sometimes picking up objects or hazards behind the green.
So, the lightweight and compact feel is a plus, with the accuracy arguably putting the PF1 in the best golf rangefinders with slope category. Also, the speed at which the rangefinder picked up distances was impressive. It may not be as quick as the Bushnell Tour V6 Shift or Cobalt Q-4 Slope, but the PF1 does offer significant value that does justify the ever so slight delay of 0.1 of a second.
Overall, the Mileseey PF1 is a very decent performer that, if you want simplicity, will make a welcome addition to the golf bag. Admittedly, the aesthetics didn't blow me away, but if you are after a model that is easy to use, portable and includes a thick carrying case, then you can't go wrong with it.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
