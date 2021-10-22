In this TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 fairway review, Katie Dawkins takes it out on course to see how it performs on course and how it can benefit your game.

TaylorMade Ladies Kalea 3 Fairway Review

TaylorMade has kept it simple here with the Ladies Kalea 3 fairway wood, there is no option to adjust weights in this club, so whilst simplicity is appealing to some, others may see this as an oversight.

The Kalea 3 range favours the mid to higher handicapper. When your swing speed is higher and handicap is lower we’d recommend getting fitted for a head set up and shaft that suits you, like the SIM2 Max Women’s driver. You’ll then have more versatility and confidence.

But if it’s forgiveness and a distance boost you’re after look no further than the Kalea 3 fairway wood, one of the best women’s golf clubs we’ve tested in a long time.

This is one good looking club – the beautiful geometric patterns are set off with an icy white design. The stylish and skinny grey grip offers fantastic control and is comfortable and tacky.

The really beneficial element aside of the performance of this club, is how well the clubs in the entire range compliment each other.

They’re designed to have a gapped system so every club is optimising distance and control, therefore allowing you to use every club across your bag.

The club nestles behind the ball invitingly even on the tightest of fairways and when 3-woods are designed with this lower centre of gravity – in TaylorMade’s case it’s the SpeedPocket – it boosts a golfers confidence.

The Ladies Kalea 3 fairway wood feels like it will hit a corker up that fairway.

This helps you commit to the shot and finish your swing. This club breeds confidence into your swing and entices you to get it out of the bag as often as possible.

If you are not as confident with a driver in your hand, the distance you get with this 3-wood, coupled with the accuracy should see it becoming a firm favourite for you off the tee.

When swinging it, you can feel the power and it’s easier to generate power when the club is so lightweight.

The whoosh it creates during the practice swing alone would be enough to charge up a golfer’s self belief. It’s an exciting club to swing.

This is down to the low-kick Slim Tech shaft which helps you load energy before you crack the club through the ball. There was a vast improvement in club head speed in the Kalea 3 compared to other ladies fairway woods and many women will adore that extra length. Who doesn’t want to hit the ball further?

A hugely appealing factor with this line of clubs is that you can own a matching set all the way through from the driver to your putter. So if coordinating is your thing then these clubs are right up your street and there’s a whole range of matching accessories available too.

The eye catching headcovers are classy and practical. They wipe clean and are easy to take on and off so there will be no tugging with the teeth during your round.