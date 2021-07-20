In this TaylorMade SIM2 Max Women's Driver review, we assess the looks and playability of this tour-played ladies driver

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Women’s Driver Review

TaylorMade’s SIM2 series is the next generation of the popular SIM that was first introduced in 2020. With three drivers to choose from, the SIM2 Max is designed to appeal to the majority of golfers.

When TaylorMade designed the original SIM range they focused their efforts on improving aerodynamics to help golfers deliver more clubhead speed for greater distance. The new SIM2 does exactly the same, but the new line up has been reconstructed to feature new technology that focuses on enhancing forgiveness for better all round performance.

RELATED: Best Golf Drivers For Women

Appearance wise, this is an inviting driver. The sole has so much going on in the form of technology, and the dark grey and contrasting chalk colourway of the crown with a bright blue rim at the back gives it a modern and striking look.

We tested the SIM2 Max with a 10.5° loft in the Aldila Ladies NV 45 shaft, but 12.5° is also available in the women’s version, as well as a choice of shafts and grips. It sits comfortably behind the ball and there is a useful ‘T’ logo on the crown for easy alignment.

RELATED: Best TaylorMade Drivers

Compared with other women’s drivers, the weight of the SIM2 Max initially feels slightly heavier, but we were impressed at how the weight through impact gave us the stability and confidence to swing aggressively for high-launching drives and good distance.

We were not quite so impressed with the thud-like sound off the face. It’s worth mentioning that players who tend to lose a lot of drives to the right will be more suited to the draw bias SIM2 Max D women’s driver.

Thanks to the crown and sole being made of weight saving carbon, this allows for a heavy 24g tungsten weight to be positioned low and deep in the rear of the sole to increase MOI. A new forged ring construction unites the weight, so combined with the large and deep clubface that help to combat mishits, we can vouch that this driver is extremely forgiving.

Control is helped by the shorter shaft at 43.75″ allowing us to square the face more easily without sacrificing speed.