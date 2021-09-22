We take the FootJoy Women's Full Zip Knit Mid Layer out on course for a thorough test of this seriously impressive women's garment.

FootJoy Women’s Full Zip Knit Mid Layer Review

Mid layers are hard to get right. But the FJ Full Zip Mid Layer has fast become one of our favourite garments.

It is one of the most comfortable mid layers we’ve tested. A marvellous mixture of extra protection and practicality makes it a very versatile top. Some mid layers make you too warm and this is not one of those – the thick material is deceptive as it wicks moisture instead of creating a gentle sweat box like many outer garments.

It seems to create a perfect temperature to fit the situation which was impressive. The zip pocket features mean there’s not a gentle trail of tee pegs and tissues across the course.

There are also internal pockets, ideal for your scorecard and any other items you wish to stash away. The length is flattering and tucks just over your bottom giving a lovely line to the garment. With panelling down the sides it helps to give a zipped in waistline which many women will love.

The colour of the Jade is really refreshing and in fact the selection of colours that FootJoy have favoured throughout their collection is great. Flattering for most skin tones, there’s something for everyone here.

Available in Rose/white, Jade (pictured), Heather Blue Jay and Heather Blush Pink. The price tag at £65 is very reasonable for what is an extremely versatile layering piece. The sizing is spot on too. A full zip makes it easy to take on and off during a round, especially with headgear on.

It even endures being stuffed it into a golf bag in haste during a round and due to its easy care fabric it remains in perfect condition when taken out. You are able to put it on 10 holes later as if it had been hung on a hanger. This top washes really well and comes out brand new each time. We highly recommend it and have little to criticise.